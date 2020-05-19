APPETITTE Wins Gold at 2020 Hermes Creative Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases APPETITTE LLC Press Release

Miami, FL, May 19, 2020 --(



The world-renowned awards program is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) - one of the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.



“We are thrilled to have been recognized for our hard work by industry peers,” said Taura Mack, President and Chief Strategy Officer at APPETITTE.



APPETITTE was brought on to help a professional services and technology startup launch by defining strategic positioning, designing firm’s brand strategy, developing brand identity, marketing collateral, and corporate website, and providing a full-scale marketing strategy and operational support along the way.



“Our client had an innovative solution, and they needed a brand to match that vision,” said Taura Mack, President and Chief Strategy Officer at APPETITTE, who had led the client engagement and integrated brand marketing strategy effort. “We have always been committed to delivering bold, efficient, and growth-oriented brand marketing solutions for our clients that drive results – it is at the very core of who we are. Receiving this industry recognition speaks volumes of our work, talent, and the effort we put into helping our clients achieve their business objectives.”



“Our corporate strategy advisory and brand building capabilities support B2B startups in helping them establish identity, create marketing infrastructure, gain visibility, connect with their target audience, and get the ball rolling.”



Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and marketing communication programs.



About APPETITTE:

APPETITTE is a corporate strategy consulting firm that specializes in brand marketing. The firm serves both private and public sector clients across many industry verticals and geographies by helping them solve some of the most pressing branding, digital transformation, and change management challenges. Focused on delivering bold, efficient, and growth-oriented brand marketing solutions that drive results, APPETITTE is on a mission to help visionary businesses and organizations build strong brands and make an impact that matters.



About Hermes Creative Awards:

