Press Releases Xometry Press Release

Receive press releases from Xometry: By Email RSS Feeds: Visit Xometry at the AM Medical Virtual Summit 2020

Xometry is exhibiting at the influential online summit on May 27.

Gaithersburg, MD, May 20, 2020 --(



At this virtual trade show, customers can expect demos of the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine(SM) which provides instant pricing and lead times on 11 manufacturing processes and over 100 materials. Xometry will also be available on live chat throughout the event to answer questions about their medical manufacturing expertise.



“We’re looking forward to AM Medical being our first virtual trade show this year,” said Kathy Mayerhofer, Chief Sales Officer. “A virtual event is a great way for potential customers to learn more about Xometry and how we can work with them on a variety of their innovations.”



The AM Virtual Summit is a free event for professionals and engineers in the medical or medical device industry. To learn more about the event or to register visit the AM Medical Virtual Summit website.



Xometry offers 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, injection molding, and urethane casting. In September 2019, the company launched Xometry Finishing Service, an online platform designed for customers to source post-processing work for parts that have already been manufactured. The new platform joins Xometry Supplies to create a one-stop-shop for all custom manufacturing needs from material and tool procurement to prototyping to production to post-processing.



About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Gaithersburg, MD, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Xometry, the largest global marketplace for custom manufacturing, is exhibiting at ASME’s AM Medical Virtual Summit on May 27.At this virtual trade show, customers can expect demos of the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine(SM) which provides instant pricing and lead times on 11 manufacturing processes and over 100 materials. Xometry will also be available on live chat throughout the event to answer questions about their medical manufacturing expertise.“We’re looking forward to AM Medical being our first virtual trade show this year,” said Kathy Mayerhofer, Chief Sales Officer. “A virtual event is a great way for potential customers to learn more about Xometry and how we can work with them on a variety of their innovations.”The AM Virtual Summit is a free event for professionals and engineers in the medical or medical device industry. To learn more about the event or to register visit the AM Medical Virtual Summit website.Xometry offers 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, injection molding, and urethane casting. In September 2019, the company launched Xometry Finishing Service, an online platform designed for customers to source post-processing work for parts that have already been manufactured. The new platform joins Xometry Supplies to create a one-stop-shop for all custom manufacturing needs from material and tool procurement to prototyping to production to post-processing.About XometryXometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Contact Information Xometry

Katie Bisson

240-252-1138



www.xometry.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xometry