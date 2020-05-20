The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations: A Comprehensive Guide

New York, NY, May 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations: A Comprehensive Guide. This event is scheduled on Tuesday, June 09, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).
Event Synopsis:
When a certain company is served with a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it indicates that the Commission has obtained sufficient information to get a formal investigation order. It can be harrowing for any business entity to be served with such order as it may have a significant impact on the company’s resources and overall reputation. It may also lead to a substantial loss of time and money, whether the misconduct was proven or not.
Thus, an organization’s response to the initial inquiry and the management of its actions following the start of the investigation can be crucial in handling such dilemma. It is, therefore, imperative to be equipped with comprehensive knowledge in dealing with SEC investigations.
In this live Webcast, Jared Kopel with Alto Litigation and Jennifer Marietta-Westberg with Cornerstone Research will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent trend and developments in SEC Investigations. Speakers will offer a comprehensive guide to properly respond and deal with such investigations as well as an outlook of what’s ahead.
Key Issues:
A Guide to SEC Investigation
Trends and Developments
Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations
Best Practices
Outlook
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Jennifer Marietta-Westberg
Principal
Cornerstone Research
Jared L. Kopel
Senior Counsel
Alto Litigation
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
