The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations: A Comprehensive Guide

When a certain company is served with a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it indicates that the Commission has obtained sufficient information to get a formal investigation order. It can be harrowing for any business entity to be served with such order as it may have a significant impact on the company’s resources and overall reputation. It may also lead to a substantial loss of time and money, whether the misconduct was proven or not.



Thus, an organization’s response to the initial inquiry and the management of its actions following the start of the investigation can be crucial in handling such dilemma. It is, therefore, imperative to be equipped with comprehensive knowledge in dealing with SEC investigations.



In this live Webcast, Jared Kopel with Alto Litigation and Jennifer Marietta-Westberg with Cornerstone Research will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent trend and developments in SEC Investigations. Speakers will offer a comprehensive guide to properly respond and deal with such investigations as well as an outlook of what’s ahead.



Key Issues:



A Guide to SEC Investigation

Trends and Developments

Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations

Best Practices

Outlook



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Jennifer Marietta-Westberg

Principal

Cornerstone Research



Jared L. Kopel

Senior Counsel

Alto Litigation



