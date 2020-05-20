The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The TRACED Act and Its Impact on the TCPA Landscape Explored

New York, NY, May 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: The TRACED Act and Its Impact on the TCPA Landscape Explored. This event is scheduled on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (ET).
Event Synopsis:
In December 2019, the Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (TRACED Act) was signed into law. Aimed at curtailing unlawful robocalls, the new law gives the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) a greater mandate to pursue scammers through increased monetary forfeitures and extended statute of limitations for intentional violations under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
This development further intensifies the need for companies to keep and adopt thorough compliance procedures and policies.
In this live Webcast, seasoned TCPA litigators Thomas A. Woods (Stoel Rives LLP) and Scott Goldsmith (Dorsey & Whitney LLP) will help businesses and practitioners understand the potential implication of the TRACED Act on TCPA compliance practices. Speakers will also offer the best compliance practices amidst increasing TCPA enforcement.
Key topics include:
The TRACED Act – Key Takeaways
TCPA Amendments
Implications
Best Compliance Practices
Outlook
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Thomas A. Woods
Partner
Stoel Rives LLP
Scott Goldsmith
Partner
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
