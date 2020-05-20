The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Inter Partes Reviews & Post Grant Proceedings: Winning Strategies in the 2020 Battlefield



With the growing number of petitions being filed as well as several notable court rulings constantly shaping the Inter Partes (IPR) and Post Grant Reviews (PGR) proceedings, changes and developments are expected to continuously arise. These developments present a complex and challenging landscape for companies and their counsel. Thus, making it more imperative for them to be well-versed with the ever-evolving trends and developments, more significantly, the latest court cases involving IPR and PGR issues.



A risk mitigation management plan equipped with winning strategies must be well in place to ensure preparedness when the need arises in the future battlefield.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the current trends and notable court rulings involving IPRs and PGRs. Speakers will also present practical strategies in bringing out the best in the rapidly evolving legal climate.



IPRs and PGRs: Overview

Recent Trends and Developments

Notable Court Rulings

Opportunities and Challenges

Best Practices and Winning Strategies



Nathan D. Louwagie

Attorney

Carlson Caspers



Russell Rigby

Director, Post Grant Proceedings

Intellectual Ventures



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



