E-Z Clean Announces New Deep Clean Offer

Customers Can Choose a New Deep Clean Offer to Avail Additional Services Against COVID-19

Cliffside Park, NJ, May 27, 2020 --



The house cleaning company has added three more programs to its cleaning repertoire, namely Moving Cleans, Post-Renovation Cleans, and its new Sanitize Service. All programs come with transparent pricing, something that you don’t usually see with other cleaning companies in the area. In light of the global pandemic keeping homes clean and sanitized is highly recommended.



E-Z Clean has a close working relationship with Groupon, which helps customers obtain discounted pricing for cleaning service. Certain coupon codes permit customers to upgrade or downgrade their selected cleaning program/type during the ordering process. Such decisions are influenced by the cleaning conditions of a home as well as the customer’s budget. Additional time, if needed, can be communicated during the cleaning process. To introduce this new service and, in view of the obvious difficulties consumers are having, the company has started offering incentives for its existing customers. Their current offering is purchase one of their Deep Clean and/or Sanitize Service Groupons between now and May 31, 2020, for a cleaning service to take place before the expiration date of the Groupon (120 days), and they will refund the amount the consumer paid to Groupon to purchase the voucher upon completion of service.



The home cleaning company has a user-friendly website with technical enhancements that allow customers to place their orders with lightning speed. Certain fields are auto-populated on future visits to the website to make subsequent bookings a walk in the park.



Customers retain full control and confidentiality of their payment sources as E-Z Clean does not retain any of their financial information. The company does not auto-book them for recurring cleans, which is another practice most other cleaning companies use to most customers’ disdain.



Robert Tod

(888) 220-6577



https://e-zclean4u.com/

Contact Address: Cliffside Park, New Jersey, 07010, USA

Toll-free: (888) 220-6577

Fax: (201) 499-7280

Email: info@e-zclean4u.com



