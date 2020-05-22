Monroe Engineering Launching Hands-Free Door Opener

Press Releases Monroe Engineering Press Release

Rochester Hills, MI, May 22, 2020 --(



“I’ve always thought touching doors when entering a building or exiting a bathroom is just gross. The DoorWave product allows me to easily swing the door open with my foot and not expose my just washed hands to more germs. We are bringing this product to market on a mass scale because we truly believe it solves a problem in society. Maybe it just took a global pandemic to realize just how impactful we can be to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses,” commented Garrett Morelock, Monroe CEO.



Monroe is working with major maintenance and repair distributors across the United States and Canada to reach small businesses, churches, and schools in local communities. The company has a website https://handsfreedoorpull.com/ to allow folks to gather more information, see product videos, installation instructions and make a purchase. Major malls, airports, restaurant chains, and government agencies are encouraged to reach out directly for larger volume inquiries.



“We have been meeting for weeks developing action plans to bring our people safely back to work. One of our major obstacles is cleaning common surfaces including door handles. The DoorWave allows us to minimize door handle exposure and reduce our 'risk factor score' with minimal investment,” said Tim Presley, Spangle Fasteners.



Customer and Project Inquiries:

Justin Krillenberger

jkrillenberger@askmonroe.com

(877) 801-8240



Company/Media Information

Dave Scharrer

dscharrer@askmonroe.com



About Monroe Engineering:

Monroe is a diversified global industrial manufacturer and distribution company uniquely positioned to offer customers a wide range of value-added product solutions across many different industries including medical equipment, transportation, aerospace, and defense. Monroe operates eighteen Product Centers of Excellence in rubber & sealing, industrial hinges & hardware, casters & gas springs, certified aerospace hardware & electrical components, and cables & harnesses. In addition, Monroe has local VMI distribution centers across the United States.



www.askmonroe.com

www.mrohardware.com



Dave Scharrer

(877) 740-1077



https://monroeengineering.com/



