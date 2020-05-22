Jennifer Marietta-Westberg, Principal with Cornerstone Research to Speak at TKG's Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations: A Comprehensive Guide

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

New York, NY, May 22, 2020



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/dealing-with-sec-investigations/



About Jennifer Marietta-Westberg



Jennifer Marietta-Westberg consults on economic and financial issues arising in litigation and regulatory investigations in financial markets. Dr. Marietta-Westberg addresses allegations related to financial reporting, asset management, trading, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions.



An experienced expert witness, she has testified on matters related to Rule 10b-5/Section 11 securities class actions, damages, alleged insider trading, corporate governance, and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) matters. Dr. Marietta-Westberg has supported respondents in enforcement actions involving the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



Dr. Marietta-Westberg is a member of the Investor Advisory Committee of the SEC, which offers guidance to the Commission on regulatory priorities and initiatives to support the integrity of the securities marketplace. She also serves on the board of directors at the Institute for Law and Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and is a practitioner director of the Financial Management Association.



Dr. Marietta-Westberg worked for ten years at the SEC, in several capacities. She served as the deputy chief economist and deputy director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) from 2013 to 2016. At the SEC, Dr. Marietta-Westberg managed economic analysis in support of Commission policy and rulemaking in the areas of asset management, broker-dealers, credit rating agencies, and market microstructure. She oversaw many of DERA’s economic analyses in support of international initiatives.



Prior to joining the SEC, Dr. Marietta-Westberg was an assistant professor at Michigan State University. Her research has been published in the Journal of Accounting and Economics, the Journal of Corporate Finance, and European Financial Management.



About Cornerstone Research



For more than twenty-five years, Cornerstone Research staff have provided economic and financial analysis in all phases of commercial litigation and regulatory proceedings.



We work with a broad network of testifying experts, including prominent faculty and industry practitioners, in a distinctive collaboration. Our staff consultants contribute expertise in economics, finance, accounting, and marketing, as well as business acumen, familiarity with the litigation process, and a commitment to produce outstanding results. The experts with whom we work bring the specialized expertise of researchers or practitioners required to meet the demands of each assignment.



Cornerstone Research has seven hundred staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington.



Abstract



When a certain company is served with a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it indicates that the Commission has obtained sufficient information to get a formal investigation order. It can be harrowing for any business entity to be served with such order as it may have a significant impact on the company’s resources and overall reputation. It may also lead to a substantial loss of time and money, whether the misconduct was proven or not.



Thus, an organization’s response to the initial inquiry and the management of its actions following the start of the investigation can be crucial in handling such dilemma. It is, therefore, imperative to be equipped with comprehensive knowledge in dealing with SEC investigations.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent trend and developments in SEC Investigations. Speakers will offer a comprehensive guide to properly respond and deal with such investigations as well as an outlook of what’s ahead.



Key Issues:



• A Guide to SEC Investigation

• Trends and Developments

• Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations

• Best Practices

• Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



