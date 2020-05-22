Jared L. Kopel, Senior Counsel with Alto Litigation to Speak at TKG’s Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations: A Comprehensive Guide Event



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/dealing-with-sec-investigations/



About Jared L. Kopel



Jared Kopel has represented clients in more than 100 SEC and other governmental or regulatory investigations. Jared has conducted internal corporate investigations and advised clients on compliance with the securities laws and SEC regulations. Jared also has successfully represented clients in securities class action and derivative litigation, as well as general business litigation.



Before joining Alto, Jared was a partner in the litigation group of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and had his own law firm. Jared is also a former Branch Chief of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. Jared has written numerous articles on securities law topics for The Recorder legal publication, Law360, The Review of Securities and Commodities Law and other publications. He also has written chapters for a well-recognized securities law treatise.



About Alto Litigation



Alto Litigation was founded five years ago by attorneys who had worked at major law firms, where they successfully represented Fortune 500 companies, start-ups and individuals. Alto represents technology companies, entrepreneurs, officers, directors, employees and shareholders in Silicon Valley and beyond in high-stakes litigation. Alto already has represented companies and individuals in high-profile, complex litigation and has been recognized as one of the top boutique law firms in California. Alto was a finalist for Benchmark Magazine’s San Francisco law firm of the year and Bahram Seyedin-Noor, Alto’s founder and managing partner, was selected as San Francisco attorney of the year.



Abstract



When a certain company is served with a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it indicates that the Commission has obtained sufficient information to get a formal investigation order. It can be harrowing for any business entity to be served with such order as it may have a significant impact on the company’s resources and overall reputation.



An organization’s response to the initial inquiry and the management of its actions following the start of the investigation can be crucial in handling such dilemma. It is, therefore, imperative to be equipped with comprehensive knowledge in dealing with SEC investigations, especially in today’s landscape where enforcement actions are expected to increase as the Commission closely monitors the disruption of global capital markets due to the COVID-19 crisis.



In this live webcast, securities law experts Jennifer Marietta-Westberg (Cornerstone Research) and Jared L. Kopel (Alto Litigation) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent trends and developments in SEC Investigations. As experts, they will offer a comprehensive guide to properly respond and deal with such investigations as well as an outlook of what’s ahead amid the current pandemic.



Key Issues:

• A Guide to SEC Investigation

• Trends and Developments

• Responding to and Dealing with SEC Investigations

• SEC’s Response to COVID-19 and Crypto

• Best Practices

• Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



