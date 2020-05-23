Gill’s Oil Debris Sensor Now Available with Additional Installation Options

Press Releases Gill Sensors & Controls Press Release

For more information or to download a datasheet please visit gillsc.com/condition Southampton, United Kingdom, May 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gill Sensors & Controls, a part of the Gill Group, introduces a new “Inflow” installation option for the Gill Oil Debris Sensor, which is specifically designed to allow the sensor to be flexibly positioned in an oil filter bypass line, as an alternative to within a sump. This increased flexibility improves convenience of installation, makes accessing the sensor for maintenance easier, and enables the continuous wear information provided by the sensor to be seen at a glance.The new Inflow installation option is available either as an adaptor kit including isolation valves to allow sensor inspection without full drain-down, or as an adaptor fitting where isolation valves are not required. Both options can be used with the Gill Oil Debris Sensors with 4-20mA, 0-10V or CANBUS outputs.For more information or to download a datasheet please visit gillsc.com/condition Contact Information Gill Sensors & Controls

