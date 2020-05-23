PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Gill Sensors & Controls

Press Release

Gill’s Oil Debris Sensor Now Available with Additional Installation Options


Southampton, United Kingdom, May 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gill Sensors & Controls, a part of the Gill Group, introduces a new “Inflow” installation option for the Gill Oil Debris Sensor, which is specifically designed to allow the sensor to be flexibly positioned in an oil filter bypass line, as an alternative to within a sump. This increased flexibility improves convenience of installation, makes accessing the sensor for maintenance easier, and enables the continuous wear information provided by the sensor to be seen at a glance.

The new Inflow installation option is available either as an adaptor kit including isolation valves to allow sensor inspection without full drain-down, or as an adaptor fitting where isolation valves are not required. Both options can be used with the Gill Oil Debris Sensors with 4-20mA, 0-10V or CANBUS outputs.

For more information or to download a datasheet please visit gillsc.com/condition
Contact Information
Gill Sensors & Controls
Michelle Errington
01590613500
Contact
https://gillsc.com
Gill Sensors & Controls, part of the Gill Group, is a designer and manufacturer of Condition, Level and position sensors for demanding and critical applications.

