Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: The Travelers Companies Names Henry Powers as a 2020 Agent of the Year

St. Louis' Powers is one of only 11 Personal Insurance agents in the nation to be honored.

St. Louis, MO, May 23, 2020 --(



Powers currently serves as Director of Business Development at VIAA, a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. He cofounded VIAA and is responsible for recruiting new agency owners and co-developing a mutually beneficial business plan. Powers focuses on helping agencies position themselves to thrive and perpetuate, as well as targets young agents who are seeking to establish their own companies. He serves on the Missouri Employers Mutual Council, as well as the State Auto National Agency Council.



“We are proud to acknowledge this exceptional group of agents who regularly go above and beyond to deliver high levels of service to our personal insurance lines customers,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “Our independent agents are trusted advisors in their communities, providing guidance and peace of mind – especially during times of uncertainty. We applaud their success and are grateful for their continued partnership.”



“Travelers works with more than 13,000 independent agents countrywide, so this is a huge honor,” said Powers. “I am very proud to have my hard work and dedication recognized by such a prestigious organization.”



The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019.



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $260 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $9 billion national alliance. VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414. St. Louis, MO, May 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Travelers Companies, Inc. recently selected Henry Powers, Director of Business Development at Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), as a 2020 Agent of the Year. Powers - who is one of only 11 Personal Insurance agents in the nation to be awarded this honor - was selected for his outstanding customer service, delivery of long-term profitable growth, and commitment to Travelers.Powers currently serves as Director of Business Development at VIAA, a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. He cofounded VIAA and is responsible for recruiting new agency owners and co-developing a mutually beneficial business plan. Powers focuses on helping agencies position themselves to thrive and perpetuate, as well as targets young agents who are seeking to establish their own companies. He serves on the Missouri Employers Mutual Council, as well as the State Auto National Agency Council.“We are proud to acknowledge this exceptional group of agents who regularly go above and beyond to deliver high levels of service to our personal insurance lines customers,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “Our independent agents are trusted advisors in their communities, providing guidance and peace of mind – especially during times of uncertainty. We applaud their success and are grateful for their continued partnership.”“Travelers works with more than 13,000 independent agents countrywide, so this is a huge honor,” said Powers. “I am very proud to have my hard work and dedication recognized by such a prestigious organization.”The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019.Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $260 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $9 billion national alliance. VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414. Contact Information Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance