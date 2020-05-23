Rize Live Launches for Interactive Online Product Tours

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rize Press Release

Learn more about the Rize line of bedding products on a guided, personalized tour - without ever leaving your office.

Solon, OH, May 23, 2020 --(



“We have thousands of customers across the country, and we’re usually happy to have them in to one of our four showrooms to take a look at a product,” said David Jaffe, President. “Things are different now, with the current concerns over travel and social interaction. We wanted to provide a solution that allowed for a personal look at our products without leaving home.”



The new service offers the ability to tour the Rize showroom remotely, guided by a Rize product specialist who can answer questions and show features in real-time. During the appointment, the customer can focus on as many products as they’d like to view, as the tours are completely personalized.



Rize was formerly Mantua Manufacturing Co., and started in the industry in 1952 as a bed frame manufacturer. Since then, the company has expanded from bedding support to also offer adjustable beds, mattresses, pillows, mattress protection, and bedroom furniture.



“We know that many people still see us as just a bed frame manufacturer,” said Rick Sterzer, Executive Vice President of Sales. “We still make our own bedding support products in the US, but even our existing customers may not realize that Rize can now give them everything they need for their bedding program. We hope that this service will help get more of our products in front of people looking for new solutions.”



Rize’s latest bedding solutions launched at Market in January. The new CopperBreeze™ pillow compliments the three models in their CopperBreeze mattress program, and all offer a cooling surface with the temperature regulation and natural antimicrobial properties of real copper.



Also announced was a new line of mattress protection products. The three mattress protector options use natural fibers to create a soft, cooling sleep experience; while the Rize encasement provides zipper-locked protection against stains, dust mites, and bed bugs.



Karin Strippel

800-333-8333



www.rizebeds.com



