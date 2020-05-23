AddingZeros Executive and Training Development Company to Give Away Four Executive Development Scholarships to Coaches

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AddingZEROS Executive Development and... Press Release

AddingZeros Executive Development and Training Company Announces A $60,000 Scholarship Fund For Coaches To Attend the July 14-17 AddingZeros Facilitator Executive Development Training Program.

“CEO’s, Executives and Organizations need leadership and management more today, than ever. We are proud to award four scholarships to provide the tools and resources to coaches to work with CEO’s and Executives in organizational discipline to achieve exponential growth. Our advanced executive development tools for coaches will benefit organizations and their local communities. A strategic thinking execution planning process is vital to our country’s growth as we rebuild the economy,” says Monte Wyatt, CEO of AddingZeros and Hall of Fame Coach.



Great companies are not born that way, they are the result of hard work, discipline, and time. The AddingZeros’ 5 Disciplines are simple principles that, in practice, will help an organization succeed in serving the organization’s key constituents, and allow the organization to become sustainable, predictable, stable, consistent, and emotionally connected to their customers, their community, and their team. Through executive development, facilitated planning retreats and 12-week education programs, AddingZeros provides a proven structure, holistic content, training, and support to exponentially growth-minded coaches, trainers, consultants, and mid-market businesses.



AddingZeros Executive Development training program is a proven process that creates a simple business model for Independent Coaches, Trainers and Consultants to create profitable and sustainable business with leveraged full-time income and long-term clients. “The simplicity of the AddingZeros executive development program makes complex topics simple for clients and coaches in their business,” says Wyatt.



The application window for the AddingZeros July Facilitator Scholarship will be from May 22, 2020 until June 20th. Scholarship winners will be announced June 25th. Coaches interested in applying for the AddingZeros July Facilitator Executive Development Training Scholarship should visit https://areyouaddingzeros.com/scholarship-application for criteria and scholarship application or contact Angie Fairbanks at info@AddZerosNow.com.



About AddingZeros

AddingZeros is a global executive development and training company that works with CEOs and executive teams to achieve exponential growth through team alignment, leadership and management development, and consistency throughout an organization.



AddingZeros provides companies the tools and the guidance to add zeros in every aspect of the business – revenue, margin, profit, customer acquisition, customer retention, employee engagement, employee retention, and community involvement.



Angie Fairbanks

1-518-984-0301



www.areyouaddingzeros.com



