Critical Illness Insurance Association Launches First Facebook Page

Los Angeles, CA, May 24, 2020 --(



"We want to educate the 150 Americans between 30 and 60 about the importance of critical illness planning," states Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization recently re-launched the Association's website where pertinent research and information is posted.



"There is almost a complete void in terms of awareness for both the issue and the availability of a planning option," Slome explains. "We will use social media to create awareness which is always the all-important first step. It'll be a process but we are committed to the undertaking because the need is so significant."



Slome predicts that the U.S. market for critical illness insurance is poised for dramatic growth. "Currently, there are about five million Americans who have one form of this coverage," Slome says. "We expect exponential growth once the economy resumes and life resumes for these two enormous segments of the population."



The Association works to educate Americans about the consequences associated with surviving critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attacks and strokes. "Because so many workers today have high deductible health insurance plans, there is a need to understand that gaps exist. A nominal cancer or supplemental critical illness plan makes enormous sense to cover that gap," the critical illness insurance expert notes.



The Critical Illness Insurance Association's Facebook page can be accessed at www.facebook.com/Critical-Illness-Insurance-Association-105623871166853



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



