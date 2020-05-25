Scandinavian Spaces - Updated Showroom

Press Releases Scandinavian Spaces Press Release

The bold brand will illuminate at the furniture fair NeoCon 2020 with a vividly colorful virtual showroom.

Chicago, IL, May 25, 2020 --(



Inspired by the ephemeral northern light skies of Scandinavia, their 2020 NeoCon showroom will feature forward-thinking designs and electrifying color. Pulsing with energy, the space will be adorned with furniture that embraces ergonomics and sustainability.



Highlights include sophisticated new product introductions, showcasing the latest in Scandinavian design. The showroom will feature Bobby – an extremely versatile seating system, Hopper – a sleek and practical laptop table with an adjustable top, the stylishly playful and multifunctional iQseat, and an architecturally inspired sound diffuser called Saga.



Mimicking the aurora's magnificent current of color and with furniture as unique as the polar lights themselves, the showroom will pulse with passion for the brand's core values of Color, Design, and Life.



Interested in checking out cutting edge furniture for the like-minded creative? Journey through the Scandinavian Spaces Virtual Showroom Experience to see what the Scandinavia buzz is all about. The virtual showroom can be toured via scandinavianspaces.com launching on Monday, June 8th, 2020.



About the Company:

Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – Color, Design, and Life. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market. The carefully curated line of authentic design is provided by a community of industry leaders – Blå Station, Götessons, Karl Andersson & Söner, Lintex, Materia, Minus Tio, Nordgröna, Skandiform, and TreCe. Our mission is to make great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.



About NeoCon:

Mollie Silver

855-811-9676



www.scandinavianspaces.com



