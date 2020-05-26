Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

How BYD, an Electric Vehicle Company, Became a Mask Manufacturer

Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2020 --(



The plant, created earlier this year, is now running at full capacity and is able to produce 50 million masks per day. This allows BYD to help alleviate severe shortages affecting hospitals and agencies across the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



In late January, BYD began assisting production of masks and disinfection gels to tackle the growing COVID-19 outbreak. A special task force was appointed by BYD Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu, consisting of leaders from different business divisions and more than 3,000 engineers involved in research and development, design, processing and other roles.



The task force moved with incredible speed, completing both the R&D and manufacturing process of mask-production equipment within seven days, as opposed to the normal length of 15 to 30 days to fully manufacture a mask-producing machine.



By Feb. 8, the newly-built production lines in one of BYD’s industrial parks in Shenzhen began producing these critical supplies, thanks to hundreds of staff working both day and night shifts, along with machines working around the clock.



The video documenting this remarkable achievement is available online at https://youtu.be/BbcKGAlDiNg.



BYD Motors, LLC. announced it will donate $1 million in medical supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment and hand sanitizer to transit agencies and first responders in the United States and Canada.



The supplies are arriving at various U.S. distributions centers to be closer to those locations where they are needed most.



The supplies include FDA-approved Adult Surgical Masks and KN-95 respiratory protective devices as well as hand sanitizer that is 99.999% effective. Several thousand PPEs have already been delivered to agencies including the City of Los Angeles, the Valley Medical Center in San Jose California, the Toronto Transit Commission and the LA County Sheriff’s Department.



BYD advises customers to be wary of counterfeit products posing as Personal Protective Equipment manufactured by BYD Precision Electronics.



BYD products are sold exclusively by Global Healthcare Product Solutions, LLC in Los Angeles and no one else. BYD PPE Products available in the United States include FDA approved single-use surgical masks and KN95 respirators under EUA.



If you have any questions or concerns about the authenticity of your high-quality BYD product, please contact oscar.su@byd.com or info.na@byd.com to obtain verification.



ABOUT BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



