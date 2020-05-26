Press Releases Zenger Folkman Press Release

Receive press releases from Zenger Folkman: By Email RSS Feeds: Zenger Folkman Hosts New Webinar on Rebuilding Your Resilience

Orem, UT, May 26, 2020 --(



After researching results from thousands of leaders, Joe Folkman and Jack Zenger discovered five key actions that help rebuild resilience.



“People who are more resilient are less likely to give up when they experience failure,” said Joe Folkman. “They are willing to take more risks to succeed. They are more persistent and optimistic about their chances of success. They generally work with more energy and passion and are more interested in finding new innovative approaches. They are also more likely to volunteer and sign up for a difficult assignment. They have higher levels of personal engagement, along with more confidence. Every organization wants more resilient employees.”



Discover a webinar that will help every person become more optimistic and build their resilience. To register for the webinar, Rebuild Your Resilience: How to Manage Challenges and Thrive, on May 27, 11am PT, click



About:

Zenger Folkman is the authority in strengths-based leadership development. Their award-winning programs employ research-based methods that improve organizations and turn good managers into extraordinary leaders. Orem, UT, May 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Zenger Folkman has been monitoring and measuring resilience for several years and has noticed a significant decline in the last few months. With leaders planning the future of their organizations while managing the unexpected challenges brought on by the pandemic, now is the time when resilience is most needed. However, much of the conventional wisdom is not helping.After researching results from thousands of leaders, Joe Folkman and Jack Zenger discovered five key actions that help rebuild resilience.“People who are more resilient are less likely to give up when they experience failure,” said Joe Folkman. “They are willing to take more risks to succeed. They are more persistent and optimistic about their chances of success. They generally work with more energy and passion and are more interested in finding new innovative approaches. They are also more likely to volunteer and sign up for a difficult assignment. They have higher levels of personal engagement, along with more confidence. Every organization wants more resilient employees.”Discover a webinar that will help every person become more optimistic and build their resilience. To register for the webinar, Rebuild Your Resilience: How to Manage Challenges and Thrive, on May 27, 11am PT, click here . For more information on these findings, and how to incorporate them into a leadership development plan, visit www.zengerfolkman.com.About:Zenger Folkman is the authority in strengths-based leadership development. Their award-winning programs employ research-based methods that improve organizations and turn good managers into extraordinary leaders. Contact Information Zenger Folkman

BreAnne Okoren

801-705-9375



http://zengerfolkman.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zenger Folkman