Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Quality Assurance for Rapid Salesforce Projects

Dover, DE, May 28, 2020 --(



The leading Salesforce Implementation Partner announced that this webinar is dedicated to providing insights on how to perform Salesforce testing along with its benefits and other features in simple terms. Moreover, you’ll learn how to extend the value of the Salesforce CRM by delivering high-quality, business-focused products while keeping the bugs down. In this webinar journey, attendees will find out how they can effortlessly validate the changes and integrations to eliminate risk and guarantee security.



The webinar will be presented by Malika Pathak (Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Analogy), Somya Tyagi (Chief Innovation & Process Officer at Cloud Analogy), and Aman Deep (QA Engineer at Cloud Analogy). In this webinar, the certified Salesforce experts will explain the ins and outs of data quality assurance while walking you through some common mistakes and best practices for QA teams to deliver quality and bug-free products.



In this webinar, attendees will learn:



Everything about Risk Management with Quality Assurance.



How to boost Quality Assurance for Rapid Salesforce projects?



What to automate and When to automate?



How to ensure that the product generated after a rigorous process is defect-free and conforms to all stated customer requirements?



A brief overview of QA Services like Functional Testing, Unit Testing, Manual Testing, Automated Testing, Load Testing, Deployment Testing, and Security Testing.



How connectivity is achieved between processes and associated recordkeeping?



The benefits of a truly amazing end-to-end, cloud-based quality solution.



Registration for the webinar is now open and free for all attendees. Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and knowledge-packed webinar.



About Malika Pathak

A member of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), Malika has assisted some of the most reputed global brands by handling Business Development, Corporate Strategy, and Strategic Business Unit Leadership. Malika is the Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Analogy and a proud Scrum Master and Scrum Product Owner.



About Somya Tyagi

Somya Tyagi is a Scrum Master of repute who has successfully delivered hundreds of CRM projects in the last few years. She is a Scrum Product Owner and Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. Somya is always open to assist other teams in understanding project requirements so that collaboration can happen in the best possible ways in an environment conducive for the business.



About Aman Deep

Aman Deep, a highly experienced quality analyst and a problem solver, passionately works to achieve the company's goals and quality products. He possesses a strong knowledge of software testing processes and methodologies.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



