Press Releases DataIQ Press Release

Receive press releases from DataIQ: By Email RSS Feeds: DM Trust and DataIQ Partner to Support Not for Profit Awards

London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2020 --(



As a charitable organisation, the DM Trust’s focus is on raising standards and supporting education in data-driven marketing. This category recognises the important contribution of charities and other Not for Profit organisations and provides funding, allowing them to enter the awards at a difficult time for the sector.



“We are committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth and governance of data driven marketing and are proud to be involved with DataIQ,” commented Matthew Housden, Chair of the DM Trust. “Recognising excellence in our industry is important in building confidence and trust. By funding this award, we want to ensure no team or individual is excluded from entering the DataIQ Awards due to the current circumstances and, importantly, we can use the publication of the case studies to promote best practice.”



This investment complements DataIQ’s wider hardship fund which will support commercial entries. This allows companies that lack resources due to redundancies, furloughing or business pressures to showcase their success and gain recognition for it.



“We are delighted the DM Trust has partnered with us to create this category,” said Adrian Gregory, chief executive of DataIQ. “While highlighting the importance of the Not for Profit sector through this award, the DM Trust is also funding their entries. This means they can participate without having to divert monies away from their frontline activities - crucial when these organisations are facing such huge challenges around fundraising.” London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DataIQ, the leading membership business for connecting, educating and supporting the data and analytics community, announced that the DM Trust will fund a new Not for Profit category in its DataIQ 2020 Awards. This category will be chaired by Dawn Hemingway, head of data at the NSPCC and recognised as one of the UK’s most influential data leaders in the 2020 DataIQ 100.As a charitable organisation, the DM Trust’s focus is on raising standards and supporting education in data-driven marketing. This category recognises the important contribution of charities and other Not for Profit organisations and provides funding, allowing them to enter the awards at a difficult time for the sector.“We are committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth and governance of data driven marketing and are proud to be involved with DataIQ,” commented Matthew Housden, Chair of the DM Trust. “Recognising excellence in our industry is important in building confidence and trust. By funding this award, we want to ensure no team or individual is excluded from entering the DataIQ Awards due to the current circumstances and, importantly, we can use the publication of the case studies to promote best practice.”This investment complements DataIQ’s wider hardship fund which will support commercial entries. This allows companies that lack resources due to redundancies, furloughing or business pressures to showcase their success and gain recognition for it.“We are delighted the DM Trust has partnered with us to create this category,” said Adrian Gregory, chief executive of DataIQ. “While highlighting the importance of the Not for Profit sector through this award, the DM Trust is also funding their entries. This means they can participate without having to divert monies away from their frontline activities - crucial when these organisations are facing such huge challenges around fundraising.” Contact Information DataIQ

Navin Thomas

6102038291112



www.dataiq.co.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DataIQ