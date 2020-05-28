Announcing Winner of Box Latch™ Challenge # 1

Press Releases Box Latch™ Products Press Release

Pewaukee, WI, May 28, 2020 --(



Nick’s entry included this statement.

“We've been using your products for a handful of years now and it's been great. We are a gourmet food manufacturer and we use the box latches on all of our different products after they are created as well as on some ingredient boxes.”



During the course of this promotion, Box Latch Products was delighted at how many times our challenge was commented on, shared, and retweeted on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.



Mr. Klein went on to say, “The latches work especially well for our homemade fudge which we often freeze. Going in and out of these boxes in the freezer can be a pain if you have to cut the tape and then re-tape all the time. The box latches have changed all of that! So much easier to use and we are probably able to increase the lifespan of the box 4-6 times.”



CEO, Jim Wilson said, “The Worldwide Box Reuse Challenge was such a big success, there will be a second challenge sometime the next few months. Stay tuned for your chance to apply and become the winner.”



Jack Wilson

920-541-3404



www.boxlatch.com



