Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transafe Indonesia Press Release

Receive press releases from Transafe Indonesia: By Email RSS Feeds: Transafe Indonesia Acquires Working at Height Online Training Authorization from Ministry of Manpower

Indonesian Ministry of manpower requires training providers who wanted to conduct online training and certification to acquire a special authorization certificate. Transafe Acquires the authorization from the Ministry of Manpower, a legal certificate to organize online training and certification in Working at Height.

Jakarta, Indonesia, June 11, 2020 --(



Transafe Indonesia (www.transafeindonesia.id) acquired its Authorized online training provider certificate on May 20th, 2020. This Certificate allows the company to organize online training and certification in working at height. The certificate number is as follows: No. 5/18888/AS.02.03/V/2020.



The certificate was accepted by Mrs. Sri Astuti, Country Sales and Marketing Manager. Also, present at the event is Mrs. Ryska Nababan, company's E-Learning Project Leader.



Since the corona pandemic broke out in Indonesia, social and physical distancing has been implemented strictly in Indonesia. Face to face training and certification is prohibited.



Training and Education on OHS (Occupational Safety and Health) are needed to ensure that every worker in the workplace who uses or handles work machines/tools, work areas, and hazardous materials know the position and how to work safely. Training must focus on the specific hazards faced by each worker with hazards located in their workplaces.



On the other hand, the industry has difficulty continuing work if their workers do not have the right competencies and licenses accordingly. In industries where the level of safety implementation is strict, without proof of competence and licensing a worker will not be able to work in that industry. This will slow down the progress and development of the industry. This will result in slowing the country's economic wheel. In the end, slowing the country's economy will reduce the welfare of workers and increase the country's poverty.



With the possession of this authorization, the organization has complete legal authorization to serve many industries in need of working at height training and certification.



About Transafe Indonesia

The Company is a Leading Health Safety Environment and Quality Training and Consulting services in Indonesia. It held an official Authorized Occupational Health and Safety Service Company from the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower and Indonesian Professional Certification Authority. it is also a Member of Safety Alliance. (http://www.TransafeIndonesia.id)



About Ministry of Manpower

Ministry of Manpower (formerly the Department of Manpower and Transmigration) is the government ministry in charge of affairs of Indonesian manpower and transmigration. Ministry of Manpower and Transmigration is headed by a Minister of Manpower and Transmigration (https://kemnaker.go.id/).



For more information, please contact the company at:



PT. Transafe Dharma Persada (Transafe Indonesia)

Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite B 301-305

Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17

Jakarta

P. +62 21 8311 903/904

F. +62 21 831 2847

E-mail: info@TransafeIndonesia.com

URL: www.TransafeIndonesia.id Jakarta, Indonesia, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Indonesian Ministry of manpower regulates that: Training providers who wanted to conduct online training and certification to acquire special authorization certificate. Currently, there are less than 7 companies/organizations who have acquired this authorization in Indonesia.Transafe Indonesia (www.transafeindonesia.id) acquired its Authorized online training provider certificate on May 20th, 2020. This Certificate allows the company to organize online training and certification in working at height. The certificate number is as follows: No. 5/18888/AS.02.03/V/2020.The certificate was accepted by Mrs. Sri Astuti, Country Sales and Marketing Manager. Also, present at the event is Mrs. Ryska Nababan, company's E-Learning Project Leader.Since the corona pandemic broke out in Indonesia, social and physical distancing has been implemented strictly in Indonesia. Face to face training and certification is prohibited.Training and Education on OHS (Occupational Safety and Health) are needed to ensure that every worker in the workplace who uses or handles work machines/tools, work areas, and hazardous materials know the position and how to work safely. Training must focus on the specific hazards faced by each worker with hazards located in their workplaces.On the other hand, the industry has difficulty continuing work if their workers do not have the right competencies and licenses accordingly. In industries where the level of safety implementation is strict, without proof of competence and licensing a worker will not be able to work in that industry. This will slow down the progress and development of the industry. This will result in slowing the country's economic wheel. In the end, slowing the country's economy will reduce the welfare of workers and increase the country's poverty.With the possession of this authorization, the organization has complete legal authorization to serve many industries in need of working at height training and certification.About Transafe IndonesiaThe Company is a Leading Health Safety Environment and Quality Training and Consulting services in Indonesia. It held an official Authorized Occupational Health and Safety Service Company from the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower and Indonesian Professional Certification Authority. it is also a Member of Safety Alliance. (http://www.TransafeIndonesia.id)About Ministry of ManpowerMinistry of Manpower (formerly the Department of Manpower and Transmigration) is the government ministry in charge of affairs of Indonesian manpower and transmigration. Ministry of Manpower and Transmigration is headed by a Minister of Manpower and Transmigration (https://kemnaker.go.id/).For more information, please contact the company at:PT. Transafe Dharma Persada (Transafe Indonesia)Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite B 301-305Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17JakartaP. +62 21 8311 903/904F. +62 21 831 2847E-mail: info@TransafeIndonesia.comURL: www.TransafeIndonesia.id Contact Information Transafe Indonesia

Luki Tantra

+62218311903/904



www.transafeindonesia.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Transafe Indonesia Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend