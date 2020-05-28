Sprout CoWorking Announces Third Expansion

Press Releases Sprout CoWorking Press Release

Sprout CoWorking grows their flexible office and meeting spaces in Providence, RI.

Providence, RI, May 28, 2020 --(



This is Sprout’s third expansion since opening in 2016. The company doubled its space in early 2018 to include more work areas as well as a high-quality event venue space, opening the door to larger-scale community partnerships that include art and fashion shows, political town halls, professional workshops, panel discussions and Providence’s well-known Gallery Night tours.



Sprout also opened a Warren, RI location in 2018 to meet the coworking needs of the East Bay and surrounding area. The renovated storefront in downtown historic Warren features open seating as well as private offices, meeting rooms and an event/gallery space.



Sprout CoWorking’s community members represent businesses headquartered in 26 states and 5 countries. Members include branch offices, remote workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, sole practitioners, micro and small businesses, and anyone needing local address, reception, workspace, meeting rooms and event space. Most Sprout members enjoy 24/7 access. Affordable day passes and a variety of meeting rooms for rent are also available to the public at both Sprout locations.



To inquire about office or event availability, or reserve a tour, please see their website, sproutcoworking.com or call 401-536-9336.



For more information, please contact: John Kevorkian at 401-451-8800 (mobile).



About Sprout CoWorking:

Sprout CoWorking offers a professional workspace alternative where individuals and teams grow, network and flourish together. Sprout is founded on the belief that collaboration, professional growth and increased productivity for all our members come from providing a modern, affordable, flexible workplace with a welcoming office staff and great amenities. We offer the best of coworking in a comfortable, inclusive environment.



John Kevorkian

401-536-9336



sproutcoworking.com

John Kevorkian mobile: 401-451-8800



