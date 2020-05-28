Amani Inventory Offers Home Inventory Services in Indiana and Ohio

Press Releases Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC Press Release

“Amani” is the Swahili word for “peace.” Contents inventories bring peace of mind to homeowners and business owners.

Fort Wayne, IN, May 28, 2020 --(



Kibe stated that the purpose of Amani Inventory is, “We are all about serving people the best we can. Sometimes we serve them in the midst of their need, and other times we serve them before the need arises. Providing professional inventories allows us to proactively serve our clients so that they are equipped with detailed information when they need it most.”



Andy Miller is the owner of Amani Inventory and serves as the Director of Operations. In addition to becoming an Inventory Specialist, he is also a licensed realtor, affiliated with Century 21, and a licensed auctioneer/owner of Miller & Co. Auctions. The three industries tie together well, allowing Miller to meet his clients' needs in a variety of areas.



Miller chose to purchase the Nationwide Inventory Professionals (NIP) business package rather than start from the ground up because he believes in surrounding himself with people “who have already been where we want to go. NIP provides the services and continual support that we need to provide our clients with the high level of service that they deserve.”



Amani Inventory provides personal property inventory services and appraisal examiner services for residential and commercial clients in Northern Indiana and Northwest Ohio. They are certified, insured, and hold a Business Services Bond. Visit their website at AmaniInventory.com



About Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Cindy Hartman

317-501-6818



www.NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com

Mike Hartman

317-501-2658



