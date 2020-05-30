MyPandit Launches Mobile App for Consulting Astrologers

Press Releases MyPandit Press Release

MyPandit astrology app has been launched in order to facilitate easy access to all astrological information and connect to the best astrologers instantly.

Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2020 --(



The Mypandit is an ideal astrology app for knowing personalized daily, monthly, and yearly horoscope predictions. The most unique feature of the app is "Talk To Expert" where you can address your concerns and get solutions within minutes. You will get the most effective remedy for your problems from the expert astrologers.



Another noticeable feature of the MyPandit app is daily predictions made by renowned astrologers. To meet the requirements of every individual, MyPandit app has come up with many personalized features like "Daily Horoscope." You can enjoy the accurate prediction of the upcoming day and it will help you kick-start each day on a positive note.



Once you download the free MyPandit app, it will ask you to provide the full name and birth details. As soon as you set the details, the app customizes itself and you will be able to access daily horoscope, yearly prediction, Astro profile, and much more. Not only this, but the app will allow you to connect with Expert Astrologers, Numerologists, and even Vastu Experts at any time of the day. Moreover, you can generate a Free Kundali / Janampatri, Personalized Yearly Report, and Compatibility Report (Match Making) from the app.



About MyPandit:



Shri Astrology Services (MyPandit) was started by a group of renowned astrologers in 2003 to provide telephonic astrology services. MyPandit provides accurate predictions and practical solutions for concerns regarding career, business, love, and other important areas of life. MyPandit is an authentic, affordable, and one-stop astrology destination. Moreover, the services are provided by over 150 + verified experts who can speak multiple languages.



Operating from across India, MyPandit has provided multilingual consultation to more than 6,00,000 satisfied customers and it keeps growing. MyPandit is one of the best online astrology consultancy service providers where you get personalized solutions in all aspects of life.



For more information please visit:

Raj Pandit

079-49007788



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gspeaks.mypandit



