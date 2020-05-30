Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor®, Marlies Fischer, Earns Designation and Certifications

Belleair Bluffs, FL, May 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Engel & Völkers Belleair is a luxury real estate brokerage that provides exceptional real estate services to buyers, sellers, investors, and developers throughout the Tampa Bay area. In accordance with that, Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor® Marlies Fischer has recently earned the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation, and the e-PRO® and At Home with Diversity (AHWD) certifications from the National Association of Realtors®. The CIPS designation provides Realtors® with the knowledge, research, network, and tools to globalize their business. The e-PRO® certification verifies that the Realtor® effectively uses real estate technology at an exceptional degree within their business. The At Home with Diversity® certification enables one to work successfully with and within a rapidly changing multicultural market.
Fischer is an English and German-speaking luxury Realtor® who specializes in international real estate transactions. Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Marlies’s ability to connect people on an international level is quite outstanding. She embodies Engel & Völkers’ core values of passion, competence, and exclusivity. We are so proud to have Marlies on our Team.” Engel & Völkers is recognized as a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com.