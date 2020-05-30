Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor®, Marlies Fischer, Earns Designation and Certifications

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor® Marlies Fischer has recently earned the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation, and the e-PRO® and At Home with Diversity (AHWD) certifications from the National Association of Realtors®.

Fischer is an English and German-speaking luxury Realtor® who specializes in international real estate transactions. Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Marlies’s ability to connect people on an international level is quite outstanding. She embodies Engel & Völkers’ core values of passion, competence, and exclusivity. We are so proud to have Marlies on our Team.” Engel & Völkers is recognized as a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.



About Engel & Völkers



