During COVID-19 Long-Term Care Insurance Agents Should be Partnering with Professionals

"The current health crisis has brought to the forefront awareness of our frailty and the need to be prepared," shares Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "At the same time, COVID-19 has taken an enormous toll on the nation's nursing homes and people want an alternative."



Slome was speaking to leading long-term care insurance professionals who market both traditional and linked-benefit long-term care insurance policies. "Many of the more successful agents are taking this opportunity to reach out to professionals in their community. They are sharing pertinent information encouraging them to engage their clients with the important long-term care planning discussion."



"We are seeing some excellent referrals from professionals," shares George Mellendorf, president of LTC Solutions, a national distributor of LTC insurance. "Professionals are more accessible than normal and also interested in the topic I'm finding."



Slome shared two recommendations with agents. "Nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for nearly half (42 percent) of COVID-19 deaths," he shares based on a study just reported by FREOPP. "More than ever, people are going to want to do everything they can to avoid facility care and I refer to this insurance as nursing home avoidance insurance." The vast majority of long-term care insurance claims begin and end with care in the policyholder's home setting.



The second recommendation is pointing out that COVID-19 has changed the ages when many insurers stop accepting new applications. "Pre-COVID the top age for applying was generally your mid-70s but now it's mid-60s," Slome points out. "Waiting until age 65 to start planning is now definitely too late. That's a change that professionals are not aware of."



