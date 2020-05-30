Adam Hallet, Founder & CEO of Hallet Enterprise, Announces New Management Company: Maion Business Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Maion Business Solutions / Hallet Enterprise Press Release

Adam Hallet, Founder and CEO of Hallet Enteprise, is proud to announce that he has co-founded a new management consulting venture: Maion Business Solutions. Maion optimizes people, process, and technology to enable organizational growth and success. Hallet, a business transformation expert, is co-founder of Maion, which offers business consulting including repatriation assistance.

Maion has several areas of expertise, including small business consulting and the repatriation of manufacturing to the United States. Hallet has assembled a team of executives and improvement experts who are passionate about repatriating manufacturing to help U.S. companies bring operations home and transform supply chains to be competitive now and for the foreseeable future. Maion can guide clients through the process of repatriating efficiently, resulting in substantial benefits to their businesses and bottom lines.



“With the recent pandemic, the risks and downsides of having your supply chain outside of the United States have become abundantly clear. Now is the time to repatriate your manufacturing,” said Maion Co-Founder Adam Hallet. “Not only is it best for your business, it will also boost the American economy at a crucial time and add much-needed jobs for U.S. workers. An experienced partner can help you determine which course of action is best for you, and then help make the transition as smooth and efficient as possible. That’s where Maion Business Solutions comes in.”



Hallet is a business transformation expert who has more than 20 years of quality, business transformation, and business performance improvement leadership in both financial services and manufacturing. He has experience across several industries, including financial services and healthcare. While at ING Retirement Services, Hallet was a Vice President and Master Black Belt responsible for the deployment of Lean Six Sigma, built continuous improvement team from zero employees to over 40 professionals and delivered over $100M in benefits over five years (5 times their cost). Prior to his work at ING, Hallet realized nearly $25M in organizational savings in only 2 years at the Hartford Insurance Company. He was the recipient of The Hartford’s Chairman Award in 2012 for his team’s transformational work.



Maion offers a variety of services which can be customized, including supply chain current state analysis; current risks and gaps identification; financial assessment current vs. future; recommendations for future supply chain; comprehensive repatriation assessment, highlighting current risks, gaps, and recommendations for future state; assisting in or leading repatriation transition process; incremental supply chain improvements; supply chain transformation utilizing Lean Design with a dedicated team; leading and implementing full-scale repatriation; end-to-end supply chain assessment and transformational redesign; and management system implementations to ensure sustainability.



Adam Hallet

(860) 308-4308



https://maion.co/



