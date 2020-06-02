Nexdigm, Formerly Known as SKP Business Consulting, Strengthens US Presence and Capabilities with the Addition of a Senior Executive Director





Marc is an accomplished business executive with more than 30 years of experience. He has held senior management roles in General Management, Operations, Marketing, Sales, and Finance.



“I am delighted to welcome Marc, as we further strengthen our capabilities and dig our boots deeper on the ground in USA,” said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson of Nexdigm. “Marc further builds on our global and regional offerings in this new normal and turbulent economic uncertainties.”



“Marc is leading the efforts to enhance business development efforts of Nexdigm in North America, a strategically important market to serve our US-based clients. He is uniquely positioned to closely engage with our valued existing and new clients to design and deliver integrated, customized holistic solutions that help them achieve tangible results in all our



About Nexdigm



Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next. For more information, visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with us on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Chicago, IL, June 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nexdigm Incorporated announced a major investment in USA with the appointment of Marc Lessem , based in Chicago.Marc is an accomplished business executive with more than 30 years of experience. He has held senior management roles in General Management, Operations, Marketing, Sales, and Finance.“I am delighted to welcome Marc, as we further strengthen our capabilities and dig our boots deeper on the ground in USA,” said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson of Nexdigm. “Marc further builds on our global and regional offerings in this new normal and turbulent economic uncertainties.”“Marc is leading the efforts to enhance business development efforts of Nexdigm in North America, a strategically important market to serve our US-based clients. He is uniquely positioned to closely engage with our valued existing and new clients to design and deliver integrated, customized holistic solutions that help them achieve tangible results in all our Professional and Business Services ,” said Steve Younts, Senior Global Business Adviser to Nexdigm. “We are excited to have him on board.”About NexdigmNexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next. For more information, visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with us on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.