The GHS-19 Series Spring-Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Low Cost, Compact, High Performance Gaging Probes

H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to introduce its GHS-19 series of spring-loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) gaging sensors. Perfectly designed for dimensional gaging and position measurements in various industrial and commercial applications.

GHS-19 Features:



Low cost drop-in replacement for spring-loaded LVDTs, with same connector and pinouts

0.75 inch (19 mm) diameter aluminum or stainless steel body with1/2-20 mounting thread

Excellent stroke-to-length ratio means much shorter housings

Full scale ranges from 0.25 to 4.0 inches (13 to 100 mm)

1 pound (0.45 kgf) maximum tip force

Contactless operation prevents sensor wearout from dithering or rapid cycling



GHS-19 sensors have a 0.75 inch (19 mm) diameter aluminum or stainless steel body with a 1/2-20 UNF-2A threaded nose 1.5 inches (38 mm) long and two 0.75 inch (19 mm) hex jam nuts for drop-in installation in place of spring-loaded DC-LVDT gage heads. The sensors’ 0.25 dia. probes are equipped with a No. 9 contact tip, producing a maximum tip force of 1 pound (0.45 kgf). They are offered with a PT02A-10-6P. Operating from a variety of DC voltages, these sensors are available with a choice of one of four analog outputs, and they all include ASG’s proprietary SenSet™ field calibration feature.



About H. G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors Group

John Matlack

856-727-0250



www.alliancesensors.com



