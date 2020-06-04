The GHS-19 Series Spring-Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Low Cost, Compact, High Performance Gaging Probes

Moorestown, NJ, June 04, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors is pleased to introduce its GHS-19 series of spring-loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) gaging sensors. They are contactless devices designed for dimensional gaging and position measurements in factory automation and in various industrial and commercial applications such as automotive testing, mil/aero test stands, robotic arms, and packaging equipment, where the sensing element cannot be attached to the object being measured. Using LVIT technology with its simple coil design, the GHS-19 series offer excellent stroke-to-length ratios.
GHS-19 Features:
Low cost drop-in replacement for spring-loaded LVDTs, with same connector and pinouts
0.75 inch (19 mm) diameter aluminum or stainless steel body with1/2-20 mounting thread
Excellent stroke-to-length ratio means much shorter housings
Full scale ranges from 0.25 to 4.0 inches (13 to 100 mm)
1 pound (0.45 kgf) maximum tip force
Contactless operation prevents sensor wearout from dithering or rapid cycling
GHS-19 sensors have a 0.75 inch (19 mm) diameter aluminum or stainless steel body with a 1/2-20 UNF-2A threaded nose 1.5 inches (38 mm) long and two 0.75 inch (19 mm) hex jam nuts for drop-in installation in place of spring-loaded DC-LVDT gage heads. The sensors’ 0.25 dia. probes are equipped with a No. 9 contact tip, producing a maximum tip force of 1 pound (0.45 kgf). They are offered with a PT02A-10-6P. Operating from a variety of DC voltages, these sensors are available with a choice of one of four analog outputs, and they all include ASG’s proprietary SenSet™ field calibration feature.
About H. G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors Group
Headquartered in Moorestown, NJ USA, Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC (www.alliancesensors.com) is a position sensor manufacturing company offering engineering and application support toward solving position measurement challenges within the power generation, fluid power, and manufacturing industries. Combining more than 150 years of sensors know-how, ASG's technical and applications support staff have extensive experience in providing the right sensor for difficult rotary and linear position measurement applications. Follow us on Twitter (@Alliancesensor1) or Facebook.