Control System Labs Celebrates 50th Anniversary in Buffalo, NY

Congratulations to all employees at Control System Labs for celebrating their 50th anniversary. 50 years is an incredible milestone in any industry, but especially in the industrial electronic repair industry. The company has seen technology evolve multiple times and continues to adapt to meet its customer’s needs as it looks forward to another 50 years.

Buffalo, NY, June 04, 2020 --(



“What a milestone this is, and such an accomplishment could never have been achieved without our employees, customers, suppliers, families, and friends standing by our side for the last half a century,” says owner and President, Gary Fredricks.



Control System Labs was founded by Edward Bartle in 1970 and purchased by current owners Ed Bialek and Gary Fredricks in 2015. The company has resided at a variety of locations in Buffalo over the years but has been located at 1501 Kensington for over 20 years and employs 21 people.



Control System Labs repairs and provides replacement options for a wide range of industrial electronics including motor controls, process controls, Human Machine Interfaces (HMIS), valve drivers, PLCs and power supplies. The owners truly understand the importance of balancing quick, affordable repairs and adequate testing to make sure controls work properly to keep their customer’s equipment running.



“Our customers need a supplier who is honest, transparent, reliable, and affordable. We are proud that we keep industry running-especially during the most recent pandemic. We look forward to supporting the world for another 50 years,” stated Owner and Vice President, Ed Bialek.



If you have any questions about Control System Labs’ industrial electronic repair capabilities, please call Control System Labs at 716-836-2100 or visit their web page at www.ControlRepair.com



Photos and product line cards can be supplied upon request; tours of the facility will be available post-pandemic. Buffalo, NY, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Control System Labs is celebrating its’ 50th year anniversary in Buffalo, NY. For over half a century, Control System Labs has been repairing and providing replacement industrial electronic controls for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), service companies, and end users from around the world. Since 1970, they have completed repairs on more than 100,000 industrial electronic controls and supported customers from every state and on almost every continent. Control System Labs has worked with over 10,000 customers in every industry ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies.“What a milestone this is, and such an accomplishment could never have been achieved without our employees, customers, suppliers, families, and friends standing by our side for the last half a century,” says owner and President, Gary Fredricks.Control System Labs was founded by Edward Bartle in 1970 and purchased by current owners Ed Bialek and Gary Fredricks in 2015. The company has resided at a variety of locations in Buffalo over the years but has been located at 1501 Kensington for over 20 years and employs 21 people.Control System Labs repairs and provides replacement options for a wide range of industrial electronics including motor controls, process controls, Human Machine Interfaces (HMIS), valve drivers, PLCs and power supplies. The owners truly understand the importance of balancing quick, affordable repairs and adequate testing to make sure controls work properly to keep their customer’s equipment running.“Our customers need a supplier who is honest, transparent, reliable, and affordable. We are proud that we keep industry running-especially during the most recent pandemic. We look forward to supporting the world for another 50 years,” stated Owner and Vice President, Ed Bialek.If you have any questions about Control System Labs’ industrial electronic repair capabilities, please call Control System Labs at 716-836-2100 or visit their web page at www.ControlRepair.comPhotos and product line cards can be supplied upon request; tours of the facility will be available post-pandemic.