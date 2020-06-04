Missouri Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation

Press Releases National Inventory Certification Association Press Release

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Craig Plassmeyer for achieving Certified Inventory Specialist designation.

To earn the CIS designation, Plassmeyer successfully completed the required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.



Plassmeyer stated, “Technical Knowledge, Education and Experience are all vital parts of any organization when they seek to provide a quality product or service for consumers. The decision to seek certification through the National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) provided the foundation for Capital View Inventory's commitment to serve our clients with professional, trustworthy and top notch customer service. The Core Values and Vision that drive NICA made partnering with them a very easy decision because they fit perfectly into Capital View Inventory's Mission to provide the best Personal Property Inventories to help families move forward after the unthinkable happens.”



Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Plassmeyer has gone the extra mile to ensure he provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.



Based in Ashland, Missouri, Capital View Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services for the area including central, western, and eastern Missouri. For more information, visit http://www.capitalviewinventory.com.



About National Inventory Certification Association



Cindy Hartman

317-501-6818



www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com



