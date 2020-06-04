Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cask LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Cask LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Cask Recognized as the 2020 ServiceNow Global Elite Partner of the Year

Cask Innovations Lead to Industry Praise and Extraordinary Customer Experience

San Diego, CA, June 04, 2020 --(



The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have successfully contributed to the company’s growth through their transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2019 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product-line expansion, workflow and skills growth and business innovation or transformation.



This award was presented at the Global Partner Awards Digital Event on May 14, 2020.



Cask accelerates digital transformation for clients on the Now Platform® by leveraging its industry expertise and innovative approach to achieve extraordinary employee, customer and operational experiences.



“Earlier in the year we won the Americas Elite Partner of the Year and now we have just taken home the Global Elite Partner of the Year,” said Mark Larsen, President of Cask. “The talented Cask team continues to showcase unique abilities to innovate on the ServiceNow platform and serve up meaningful outcomes for our customers.”



ServiceNow transformed its global partner ecosystem strategy last year to help accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys. Through a number of new programs geared to equip, enable and empower, partners are better positioned to grow their ServiceNow practices and managed-services offering, and deliver greater value to customers.



Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cask designs, enables, and sustains digital transformation on the Now Platform® for enterprise clients across both the private and public sectors. Cask is one of just a handful of companies that has achieved ServiceNow Elite Partner status and the only partner to be honored with the ServiceNow Americas Elite Partner of the Year award in January 2020 and the Global Elite Partner of the Year Award in May 2020.



Cask delivers end-to-end solutions to help organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments, reducing cost, and improving quality of services across the enterprise. Cask’s portfolio includes strategy, implementation, modernization, digital transformation, and managed services that enable clients to execute an end-to-end digital vision. Cask consultants provide domain-focused solutions across IT, Human Resources, Security and Risk Management, Customer Service, Finance / Procurement, and Operations to modernize employee, customer, and constituent user experience. Cask’s approach integrates design thinking and organizational change management to help its customers transform the way they work.



ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.



ServiceNow is a registered trademark of ServiceNow. San Diego, CA, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cask (https://casknx.com/) announced that it has been recognized as the 2020 ServiceNow Global Elite Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in certification and ServiceNow pipeline growth.The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have successfully contributed to the company’s growth through their transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2019 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product-line expansion, workflow and skills growth and business innovation or transformation.This award was presented at the Global Partner Awards Digital Event on May 14, 2020.Cask accelerates digital transformation for clients on the Now Platform® by leveraging its industry expertise and innovative approach to achieve extraordinary employee, customer and operational experiences.“Earlier in the year we won the Americas Elite Partner of the Year and now we have just taken home the Global Elite Partner of the Year,” said Mark Larsen, President of Cask. “The talented Cask team continues to showcase unique abilities to innovate on the ServiceNow platform and serve up meaningful outcomes for our customers.”ServiceNow transformed its global partner ecosystem strategy last year to help accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys. Through a number of new programs geared to equip, enable and empower, partners are better positioned to grow their ServiceNow practices and managed-services offering, and deliver greater value to customers.Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cask designs, enables, and sustains digital transformation on the Now Platform® for enterprise clients across both the private and public sectors. Cask is one of just a handful of companies that has achieved ServiceNow Elite Partner status and the only partner to be honored with the ServiceNow Americas Elite Partner of the Year award in January 2020 and the Global Elite Partner of the Year Award in May 2020.Cask delivers end-to-end solutions to help organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments, reducing cost, and improving quality of services across the enterprise. Cask’s portfolio includes strategy, implementation, modernization, digital transformation, and managed services that enable clients to execute an end-to-end digital vision. Cask consultants provide domain-focused solutions across IT, Human Resources, Security and Risk Management, Customer Service, Finance / Procurement, and Operations to modernize employee, customer, and constituent user experience. Cask’s approach integrates design thinking and organizational change management to help its customers transform the way they work.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.ServiceNow is a registered trademark of ServiceNow. Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Michael Becce

732-758-1100





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cask LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend