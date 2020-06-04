The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on "US Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions: Trends and Developments to Watch Out For"



New York, NY, June 04, 2020



Event Synopsis:



The year 2019 has seen significant developments in the use of U.S. sanctions and tariffs, as well as in the country’s ongoing trade war with China. The Trump administration has imposed the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions on several countries in 2019 including Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, and Russia. In the same year, the U.S. revealed the terms of its phase one trade deal with China, which increases China’s purchases of the former’s products and rollbacks U.S. tariffs.



The U.S. government’s intensified use of tariffs and sanctions is expected to continue this 2020. Anticipated developments for the year ahead include the phase-specific removal of U.S. tariffs on China, Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, and evaluation of Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA) as a legislative priority.



In this live webcast, international trade law experts John M. Peterson (Neville Peterson) and Jonathan Cross (Herbert Smith Freehills LLP) will provide an in-depth analysis of the recent developments involving U.S. tariffs, trade wars, and sanctions. As experts, they will also present practical guidance on how companies and concerned practitioners can navigate emerging trade issues given the fast-evolving regulatory and political climate.



U.S. Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions in 2019 - A Review

Recent Trends and Developments

Issues and Challenges

Best Compliance Practices

What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



John M. Peterson, Partner

Neville Peterson LLP



Jonathan Cross, Counsel

Herbert Smith Freehills LLP



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/us-tariffs-trade-wars-and-sanctions/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



