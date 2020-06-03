PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
The Knowledge Group
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

The Knowledge Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies


New York, NY, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies. This event is scheduled on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET)

Event Synopsis:

Data breaches in the U.S. have shown no signs of slowing down in the last several years, neither have the wave of class action cases associated with these. Recent breaches include some of the largest companies such as LifeLabs, Yahoo, Equifax, and Google LLC. Such breaches, as well as the infringements incorporated with it, can impose tremendous burdens on banks and credit card companies that have to respond to a flood of fraud claims and canceled cards.

Although not every data breach leads to litigation, the massive, high-profile ones typically do and targeted companies are left to settle costly cases and damages. As the stakes continue to escalate, businesses must always be prepared – winning defense strategies are a must.

In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent data breach class action litigations. Speakers will also present winning strategies to use for an aggressive defense while mitigating possible risks and pitfalls.

Key Issues:

Data Breach Class Action Litigation – An Overview
Trends and Developments
Recent Data Breach Lawsuits
Potential Risks and Pitfalls
Winning Strategies

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Chadwick A. McTighe, Member
Stites & Harbison, PLLC

Mihran Yenikomshian, Vice President
Analysis Group

David M. Kaufman, Senior Director
Heffler Claims Group LLC

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/data-breach-class-action-litigation/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org
Therese Lumbao, Director
Account Management & Member Services
tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org

Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help