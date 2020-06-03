The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies

New York, NY, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies. This event is scheduled on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET)
Event Synopsis:
Data breaches in the U.S. have shown no signs of slowing down in the last several years, neither have the wave of class action cases associated with these. Recent breaches include some of the largest companies such as LifeLabs, Yahoo, Equifax, and Google LLC. Such breaches, as well as the infringements incorporated with it, can impose tremendous burdens on banks and credit card companies that have to respond to a flood of fraud claims and canceled cards.
Although not every data breach leads to litigation, the massive, high-profile ones typically do and targeted companies are left to settle costly cases and damages. As the stakes continue to escalate, businesses must always be prepared – winning defense strategies are a must.
In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent data breach class action litigations. Speakers will also present winning strategies to use for an aggressive defense while mitigating possible risks and pitfalls.
Key Issues:
Data Breach Class Action Litigation – An Overview
Trends and Developments
Recent Data Breach Lawsuits
Potential Risks and Pitfalls
Winning Strategies
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Chadwick A. McTighe, Member
Stites & Harbison, PLLC
Mihran Yenikomshian, Vice President
Analysis Group
David M. Kaufman, Senior Director
Heffler Claims Group LLC
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/data-breach-class-action-litigation/
