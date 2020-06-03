The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies



New York, NY, June 03, 2020 --



Event Synopsis:



Data breaches in the U.S. have shown no signs of slowing down in the last several years, neither have the wave of class action cases associated with these. Recent breaches include some of the largest companies such as LifeLabs, Yahoo, Equifax, and Google LLC. Such breaches, as well as the infringements incorporated with it, can impose tremendous burdens on banks and credit card companies that have to respond to a flood of fraud claims and canceled cards.



Although not every data breach leads to litigation, the massive, high-profile ones typically do and targeted companies are left to settle costly cases and damages. As the stakes continue to escalate, businesses must always be prepared – winning defense strategies are a must.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent data breach class action litigations. Speakers will also present winning strategies to use for an aggressive defense while mitigating possible risks and pitfalls.



Key Issues:



Data Breach Class Action Litigation – An Overview

Trends and Developments

Recent Data Breach Lawsuits

Potential Risks and Pitfalls

Winning Strategies



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Chadwick A. McTighe, Member

Stites & Harbison, PLLC



Mihran Yenikomshian, Vice President

Analysis Group



David M. Kaufman, Senior Director

Heffler Claims Group LLC



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/data-breach-class-action-litigation/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



