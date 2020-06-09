Indiana Home Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation

Press Releases National Inventory Certification Association Press Release

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Andy Miller of Amani Inventory for achieving Certified Inventory Specialist designation.

Harlan, IN, June 09, 2020 --(



To earn the CIS designation, Miller successfully completed the required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.



There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one’s personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.



Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Miller has gone the extra mile to ensure that he provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.



Miller stated, “We are all about serving people in any way that we can. Sometimes we serve them in the midst of their need, and other times we serve them before the need arises. Providing professional inventory services allows our clients to have peace of mind. We chose ‘Amani’ for our business name, as it is the Swahili word for peace, and our services give our clients peace of mind.”



Based in Harlan, Indiana, Amani Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services for Northern Indiana and Northwest Ohio. For more information, visit https://AmaniInventory.com.



About National Inventory Certification Association



Cindy Hartman

317-501-6818



www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com



