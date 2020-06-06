Launchfire Wins Communicator Award

Press Releases Launchfire Press Release

This is Launchfire’s fourth consecutive, and seventh overall, win at the Communicator Awards. The game-based promo shop won an Award of Excellence in 2019 for their work with World’s Best Cat Litter.



"We work our tails off to create addictive digital marketing programs that drive business results for our clients. So, yeah, it's nice when our work gets recognized by the industry." - AJ Pratt, Co-Founder, Launchfire



About the Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.



The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.



About Launchfire

