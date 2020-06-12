Cadabra Studio Named as a Top Design Agency in Ukraine

Job Opportunities Press Releases Cadabra Studio Press Release

San Francisco, CA, June 12, 2020 --(



They have named Cadabra Studio as a top B2B company in Ukraine in the creative and design category.



Clutch is a Washington, DC-based B2B rating and reviews platform. Clutch’s team of analysts conducts independent interviews with past clients of service providers. These interviews form the basis of the reviews on their site. Their team takes the time to verify their reviews - that’s how they’re trustworthy. Cadabra Studio is thankful to all of clients who have left reviews on Clutch and made this award possible. It’s thanks to them that Cadabra has a perfect 5-star rating.



“Human imagination has no limit. What yesterday seemed to be incredible, today has already become a real product. Each successful product was once someone's dream. Making our clients' dreams come true, we work daily to create a world that awaits us and our children in the nearest future. Our mission is to create successful products. The criteria for success are diverse, but there is one thing that unites them - it's simplicity. This award means that we’re moving in the right direction, changing people's lives and helping others to change the world today.” –CEO, Cadabra Studio



For those who are looking for additional B2B resources, check out the Manifest and Visual Objects. The Manifest is a directory for marketing and creative services and more. Cadabra Studio is proud to be featured among the top 10 brand consultants in Ukraine on the Manifest.



