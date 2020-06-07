Weichmann Named North American Sales Manager for Carnivore Meat Company Raw Pet Food Brands

Press Releases Carnivore Meat Company Press Release

Carnivore Meat Company, the maker of raw freeze-dried and frozen pet food brands Vital EssentialsⓇ and Vital CatⓇ, has promoted Joey Weichmann to National Sales Manager. He will manage the sales and distribution of Vital Essentials and brands for North America.

“Joey has been with us for four years and he’s played a key role in our company’s ongoing success,” says Melissa Olson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Vital Essentials. “We are thrilled to promote him to our National Sales Manager position to continue to develop and increase the distribution of our products throughout North America.”



Weichmann has a Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the Lubar School of Business. He joined Carnivore Meat Company in 2016 after working in sales and retail management for more than 14 years.



Weichmann previously held the positions of Region Manager and Key Account Manager for the Green Bay-based raw pet food manufacturer.



“This has been the most personally and professionally rewarding company that I have ever worked for,” Weichmann says. “This company has challenged me to grow in ways I had never anticipated, all while having a blast and making an impact in the lives of pet parents and their pets across North America.”



About Carnivore Meat Company

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company's rapidly growing brands include Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Contact Information Carnivore Meat Company

Melissa Olson

920-367-4063



www.carnivoremeat.com



