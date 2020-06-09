Adam Hallet, Co-Founder of Maion Business Solutions, Helps Client Achieve 300% Growth in Sales and Significant Cost Savings

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Maion Business Solutions / Hallet Enterprise Press Release

Adam Hallet, Co-Founder of Maion Business Solutions, helped Maion client American Elite Molding achieve a 300% growth in sales, as well as significant cost savings, through the application of Lean Six Sigma principles. Maion Business Solutions optimizes people, process, and technology to transform businesses.

American Elite Molding is America’s leading cable tie manufacturer. One of their biggest customers, a national home improvement chain, asked them to produce a bundled package of assorted zip ties. This product represented an enormous challenge to the existing assembly department due to the heavy volumes involved. AEM initially estimated they would need several months to complete the order, which fell short of the customer’s 30-day requirement.



AEM contacted Maion Business Solutions to help them meet this production challenge. After a brief prototyping stage where the preferred assembly method was agreed upon, Maion began designing an end-to-end process.



Utilizing the Lean Six Sigma principles of single piece flow and Takt time, Maion helped AEM develop a process that used a group of team members, called a manufacturing cell, to complete each bundled bag. They determined that the cell would need to produce a finished unit every 10 seconds in order to meet the deadline.



Using this spec as the design goal, Maion and AEM reconfigured the assembly area and process to maximize efficiency:



--Materials and table setup were optimized to minimize reach and extra motion for each team member.

--Materials were configured to be brought to each associate.

--Locations were taped on the floor so that management could quickly look and see if the team had enough parts for one day’s production.

--End-of-day cleanup involved loading the designated materials and “cubing everything out,” which allowed management to confirm the next day’s production within 5 seconds of walking the floor at the end of each day. This visual management technique prevented the cell from ever running out of parts and having to wait while new supplies were pulled from inventory.



To make sure everything was on track, Maion also developed a simply daily operating tool to report progress. This gave executives a quick look at team performance and allowed key questions to be answered day by day, which kept everyone aligned and confident regarding execution and delivery.



As a result of the stellar work of the team, AEM met every delivery goal for their customer. Additionally, the Lean principles applied to the rest of the department resulted in an extra $100,000 in labor savings. The customer asked AEM to supply product to two more Regional Distribution Centers, tripling the amount of business AEM is doing with them.



Adam Hallet is a business transformation expert who has more than 20 years of quality, business transformation, and business performance improvement leadership in both financial services and manufacturing. He has experience across several industries, including financial services and healthcare. While at ING Retirement Services, Hallet was a Vice President and Master Black Belt responsible for the deployment of Lean Six Sigma, built continuous improvement team from zero employees to over 40 professionals and delivered over $100M in benefits over five years (5 times their cost). Prior to his work at ING, Hallet realized nearly $25M in organizational savings in only 2 years at the Hartford Insurance Company. He was the recipient of The Hartford’s Chairman Award in 2012 for his team’s transformational work.



Maion Business Solutions optimizes people, process, and technology to enable organizational growth and success. The Maion team consists of hand-picked, agile process excellence professionals with a proven track record of delivering transformational, strategic, and cross-functional initiatives with bottom-line financial benefits. They partner with clients to deliver customized solutions with impactful results that help achieve long-term and short-term organizational goals.



