Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Valliant Wealth Strategies Press Release

Receive press releases from Valliant Wealth Strategies: By Email RSS Feeds: Eastern Shore Wealth Advisor, Mary Ellen Valliant, Named One of Forbes’ Top Advisors in the Nation and in the State

Chestertown, MD, June 08, 2020 --(



The methodology for both Forbes rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is comprised of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including interviews, industry experience, compliance record, revenue produced and assets under management. The Valliant Wealth Strategies portfolio includes $200 million in assets across the team, with an average household account size between $2 million and $11 million.



“I’m honored and humbled to be recognized by Forbes as a top wealth advisor in the state of Maryland, and among the top female wealth advisors in the nation,” said Valliant. “It’s an award that was earned by the entire team at Valliant Wealth Strategies. The team’s thoughtful and steadfast dedication to our clients is truly unparalleled.”



In addition to Mary Ellen, the Valliant Wealth Strategies team includes her husband Bruce Valliant, managing partner, James Bedrock, financial advisor, Sherry Sunkler, vice president of client services, and Annie Snyder, assistant manager of client services.



Valliant joined Raymond James in 1997 and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Valliant Wealth Strategies opened its Chestertown office in 1998, and launched a second office in Chester in 2018. The Valliants reside near Grasonville, Maryland and have three adult children.



About Valliant Wealth Strategies

Valliant Wealth Strategies has proudly served clients on the Eastern Shore and around the world since 1997. Partnered with Raymond James for more than 30 years, the Valliant Wealth Strategies’ team of advisors has acted in their clients’ best interests, providing concierge-level client care and a full range of services going beyond traditional wealth management.



About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $896 billion.* Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.



*As of 12/31/2019. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock.



Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Valliant Wealth Strategies is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.



Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Chestertown, MD, June 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mary Ellen Valliant, Founder, Managing Partner of Valliant Wealth Strategies, Accredited Institutional Fiduciary, and Raymond James Leaders Council member, was named to the Forbes’ Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for the state of Maryland. Of the top 1000 female wealth advisors nationwide, Valliant ranked number 364 and among all advisors in Maryland, Valliant came in at number 106.The methodology for both Forbes rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is comprised of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including interviews, industry experience, compliance record, revenue produced and assets under management. The Valliant Wealth Strategies portfolio includes $200 million in assets across the team, with an average household account size between $2 million and $11 million.“I’m honored and humbled to be recognized by Forbes as a top wealth advisor in the state of Maryland, and among the top female wealth advisors in the nation,” said Valliant. “It’s an award that was earned by the entire team at Valliant Wealth Strategies. The team’s thoughtful and steadfast dedication to our clients is truly unparalleled.”In addition to Mary Ellen, the Valliant Wealth Strategies team includes her husband Bruce Valliant, managing partner, James Bedrock, financial advisor, Sherry Sunkler, vice president of client services, and Annie Snyder, assistant manager of client services.Valliant joined Raymond James in 1997 and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Valliant Wealth Strategies opened its Chestertown office in 1998, and launched a second office in Chester in 2018. The Valliants reside near Grasonville, Maryland and have three adult children.About Valliant Wealth StrategiesValliant Wealth Strategies has proudly served clients on the Eastern Shore and around the world since 1997. Partnered with Raymond James for more than 30 years, the Valliant Wealth Strategies’ team of advisors has acted in their clients’ best interests, providing concierge-level client care and a full range of services going beyond traditional wealth management.About Raymond James Financial ServicesRaymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $896 billion.* Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.*As of 12/31/2019. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock.Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Valliant Wealth Strategies is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Contact Information Valliant Wealth Strategies

Nicole Caringal

410-810-0800



https://www.valliantwealth.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Valliant Wealth Strategies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend