RB Compliance Consultancy Limited and LemonadeLXP Announce Partnership, Create Hub of Compliance Training Courses

Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom, June 07, 2020 --(



LemonadeLXP transformed RB Compliance Consultancy’s compliance materials into an online hub of addictive game-based training courses. The learning experience features over 200 game-based training modules on subjects that range from consumer credit to complaints handling.



“Compliance training is traditionally feared by learners. Their expectation is that the content will be unengaging and complex. However, we pride ourselves on making compliance the most interesting subject. By teaming up with LemonadeLXP, we have enhanced our content further and launched the most interactive, engaging, and entertaining compliance training possible. We believe we have created a compliance training hub that trainees will return to, time and time again, to improve their knowledge.” —Robert Bell, Founder and Compliance Consultant, RB Compliance Consultancy Limited



“The partnership's a win-win for both organisations. RB Compliance Consultancy is now armed with compelling compliance training as they pivot to remote learning, and LemonadeLXP gains access to the UK market with experienced local representation.” —John Findlay, CEO and Founder, LemonadeLXP



RB Compliance Consultancy and LemonadeLXP will be hosting a webinar on microlearning and digital compliance training on June 24th. Join us to see the future of compliance training in action and stay ahead of the curve.



About RB Compliance Consultancy

RB Compliance Consultancy, set up by Robert Bell in 2012, is a leading player in compliance-related training. Over the years, their focus has shifted from traditional compliance consultancy to learning and development.



Robert is a law graduate and an experienced compliance professional. He is a qualified tutor, creating a range of courses which sit on the UK’s national qualification framework and lead the way in financial services qualifications. Prior to founding RB Compliance Consultancy, he worked in senior roles within the financial services industry.



About LemonadeLXP

Carleigh Reynolds

613-728-5865



lemonadelxp.com



