Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Snowfly Performance Incentives Press Release

Receive press releases from Snowfly Performance Incentives: By Email RSS Feeds: Snowfly Performance Inc. Announces Elijah Cox as President and Chief Executive Officer

Elijah Cox is taking over as President and CEO of Snowfly from Darrin Briggs, who has served since January 2016.

Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2020 --(



Cox holds a B.S. in Accounting and Computer Science from the University of Wyoming. Prior to his role as President, he was the Chief Operations Officer at Snowfly. He has worked on a variety of technology and culture improvement projects with various customers, and has studied incentives, employee behavior, and employee performance as he has talked to industry and company leaders implementing incentives programs. Cox currently services on the board of the Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals in Business (SOCAP).



Cox feels this is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the current workplace conversation, and provide software and consulting to help organizations improve culture while increasing performance and employee satisfaction. “I appreciate the opportunity to bring out tools and solutions to companies that haven’t been able to afford these types of services before. I strongly believe in creating better workplaces while achieving meaningful and measurable organizational objectives, and am excited to lead a team of dedicated, passionate professionals who care about our customers.”



Cox is assuming the position of CEO to lead Snowfly into a new era more focused on analytics, integrations, and partnership development to be able to provide component features to “fill the gap” of many organization’s needs. In 2020, Snowfly is focusing on improving the time-proven program and solutions as well as making each feature and flow available as a component for a “Pay for what you need” model that can create its own ROI as well as bolster the ROI of already existing systems. New Integration flows including: gamification, variable pay solutions, incentives, customer loyalty and rewards, speech and text analytics, predictive modeling, flow automation, and more.



Cox is taking over from Darrin Briggs, who has served as president since January 2016. Briggs is still involved in Snowfly as an owner and board member.



About Snowfly Performance Inc.



Snowfly Performance is a pioneer in effecting positive and sustained behavior through gamification, incentives, recognition, and various other tools in the Snowfly software suite. Since 1999, Snowfly has helped thousands of managers and employees create better cultures and work environments using psychology-based principles. Organizational leaders and human resources approach Snowfly to help with organizational objectives, and use Snowfly software to engage employees resulting in increased performance and improved culture. The Snowfly team regular consults with customers about best practices with culture, employee performance, incentives, employee satisfaction, etc. Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Snowfly Performance Inc., a pioneer in employee incentives, employee recognition, employee performance, gamification, and culture software, announced that Elijah Cox has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. Cox brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in the gamification and incentives Saas space on a national and global level.Cox holds a B.S. in Accounting and Computer Science from the University of Wyoming. Prior to his role as President, he was the Chief Operations Officer at Snowfly. He has worked on a variety of technology and culture improvement projects with various customers, and has studied incentives, employee behavior, and employee performance as he has talked to industry and company leaders implementing incentives programs. Cox currently services on the board of the Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals in Business (SOCAP).Cox feels this is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the current workplace conversation, and provide software and consulting to help organizations improve culture while increasing performance and employee satisfaction. “I appreciate the opportunity to bring out tools and solutions to companies that haven’t been able to afford these types of services before. I strongly believe in creating better workplaces while achieving meaningful and measurable organizational objectives, and am excited to lead a team of dedicated, passionate professionals who care about our customers.”Cox is assuming the position of CEO to lead Snowfly into a new era more focused on analytics, integrations, and partnership development to be able to provide component features to “fill the gap” of many organization’s needs. In 2020, Snowfly is focusing on improving the time-proven program and solutions as well as making each feature and flow available as a component for a “Pay for what you need” model that can create its own ROI as well as bolster the ROI of already existing systems. New Integration flows including: gamification, variable pay solutions, incentives, customer loyalty and rewards, speech and text analytics, predictive modeling, flow automation, and more.Cox is taking over from Darrin Briggs, who has served as president since January 2016. Briggs is still involved in Snowfly as an owner and board member.About Snowfly Performance Inc.Snowfly Performance is a pioneer in effecting positive and sustained behavior through gamification, incentives, recognition, and various other tools in the Snowfly software suite. Since 1999, Snowfly has helped thousands of managers and employees create better cultures and work environments using psychology-based principles. Organizational leaders and human resources approach Snowfly to help with organizational objectives, and use Snowfly software to engage employees resulting in increased performance and improved culture. The Snowfly team regular consults with customers about best practices with culture, employee performance, incentives, employee satisfaction, etc. Contact Information Snowfly Performance Incentives

Elijah Cox

877-766-9359



https://snowfly.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Snowfly Performance Incentives Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend