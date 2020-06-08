The Rocket Factory Presents SparkJam 2020 to Benefit The Virginia 30 Day Fund

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Rocket Factory, LLC Press Release

On June 26, the region’s boldest innovators come together with expert problem solvers from Virginia’s top universities to explore solutions to the challenges facing Virginia’s small businesses.

Richmond, VA, June 08, 2020



SparkJam 2020 will feature an all-star line-up, including Fortune 50 Digital Transformation Executive Rob Roy, as well as the SparkJam Innovation Challenge by entrepreneurship students of Virginia’s state universities. The event will also highlight small business success stories, impact-making early-stage technology founders, and statewide business leaders from the for-profit, non-profit, live arts, and tourism sectors. Registration and up-the-minute event details can be found online at sparkjam.therocketfactory.net.



SparkJam 2020 is open for all to attend for $10. Ticket sales and corporate contributions support the non-profit Virginia 30 Day Fund, which was founded just over six weeks ago by entrepreneurs Burson and Pete Snyder. To date, they have funded over 300 struggling small businesses across the Commonwealth and recently announced a $100,000 commitment to those impacted by the damage caused by recent protests. Visit www.va30dayfund.com for more information.



“We want to hear what the biggest challenges are directly from our small business community,” said Dr. Garret Westlake, Executive Director of VCU da Vinci Center for Innovation. “Starting June 8, we’re asking business owners and operators to submit videos online telling us about their biggest operating challenges. These videos will then be evaluated and worked on by entrepreneurship students across our state university system on the day of the event. Our goal is to come away from the event with one or two big ideas that we can help bring to market in the weeks following the event.”



“We’re providing a critical platform to the diverse group of business owners and operators throughout the Commonwealth that has been economically impacted by recent events,” said Todd Feldman, Founder & President of The Rocket Factory. He went on to add, “Through statewide collaboration, we’re bringing the power of our entrepreneurial ecosystem together to tackle technology and innovation challenges facing our Commonwealth’s small business community as we progress through re-open and beyond.”



About SparkJam 2020



Entrepreneurs, tech visionaries, business strategists, and Virginia’s community leaders unite as they collaborate to generate solutions for the business challenges submitted by the Commonwealth’s small businesses— in real-time.



Presented by the Rocket Factory and made possible by Activation Capital, the VCU DaVinci Center for Innovation, Elevation Advertising, and Profit Optics. The day-long event is being held to benefit the Virginia 30 Day Fund and will feature talent from Virginia’s diverse music scene.



About The Rocket Factory, LLC



Todd Feldman

804-925-8633



https://www.therocketfactory.net



