PBA Live Webinar with Grid Metals

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Montreal, Canada, June 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PBA (Paul Benwell & Associates) is pleased to be hosting Robin Dunbar, President and CEO of Grid Metals (GRDM.V). Grid Metals is an exploration and development company currently focused on exploration at its East Bull Lake Palladium Property which is located near Sudbury Ontario. East Bull covers highly prospective geological terrain which offers exploration potential for palladium dominant mineralization.Grid also owns mineral rights to the prefeasibility stage Makwa Mayville Project located near Winnipeg Manitoba. The Makwa Mayville Project has a significant NI 43-101 compliant resource of nickel copper and platinum group metals. The key metals targeted by Grid’s are used extensively in the automotive industry - both ICE and EV.The "PBA à Noon Grid Metals" webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 10 at 12:00pm EST. The link provides online registration to join the webinar: https://tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonGridMetals.After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Contact Information PBA

