CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2020

Leading ERP solution provider recognized as a 100 Top VAR for 2020, the 17th consecutive year.

Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2020 --(



“Our team is honored to be recognized as a Top 100 VAR,” said Angela Nadeau, CEO and President of CompuData. “Our consultants continue to remain dedicated to providing the best customer support and advice to our clients.”



CompuData is a VAR partner of both Sage and Epicor. Offerings include Sage Intacct Sage100cloud, Sage 500, and Epicor ERP. “The adoption of cloud has created the fastest mid-market digital transformation in decades,” said Nadeau. “I’m proud that we have been able to help our clients on this journey.”



“We want to congratulate this year’s class of Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”



Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community for 21 years and has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. This report is made possible by the continued support and cooperation of our readers and by our sponsors: Acumatica, Avalara and Sage.



Debbie Pfeiffer

215-969-1000



compudata.com



