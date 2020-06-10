LoyaltyXpert Announces Loyalty Programs for Paints and Coatings Industry

Press Releases LoyaltyXpert Press Release

LoyaltyXpert lately has announced that they are now offering brand loyalty solutions for paints and coatings industries.

Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2020 --(



LoyaltyXpert's loyalty programs for paints and coatings industries are designed to attract customers to make frequent purchases with a business. This program will help the industries to offer a value-added experience to the clients. Also, it will allow an opportunity to form a strong customer relationship. The loyalty program is a perfect option to improve average order values, elongate lifetime user value, get new customers, or increase customer retention.



Mr Maulik Shah, CEO of LoyatyXpert said, "Our new loyalty program is specified for the industry verticals which will deliver robust solutions. With our loyalty program, the clients will be able to retain their existing customers and attract new ones. Moreover, Loyaltyxpert enables customization for a loyalty program if clients required the modification.”



In addition, these loyalty solutions for the industries will play a significant role in maximizing ROI and sustaining market competition. As the buyers may encounter an easy alternative for the products or services, it is crucial to keep the attracted with a brand, and loyalty programs are one of the best ways to retain the existing customers.



Apart from the loyalty programs for the paints and coatings industries, the loyalty solutions providers serve to the other industry verticals such as Manufacturing, Ecommerce, Finance, Education, Hospitality, FMCG, Health & Fitness, and many more. Besides the loyalty programs for brands, the company proposes custom loyalty solutions through custom loyalty, channel loyalty, customer loyalty.



About The Company

LoyaltyXpert renders commendable loyalty programs. Loyalty solutions are blended with powerful retention strategies to retain more brand loyal customers. Each loyalty program is the perfect mix of functionality, affordability, and flexibility that gives fruitful results. With the variant scheme, the firm offers different types of loyalty programs such as subscription program, rewards points program, gamification, push card program, and may more. Further, clients have the opportunity to customize the loyalty programs that suit the demands of a business.



Contact Details:

Phone: +91-79-40054019

Maulik Shah

+91-79-40054019



www.loyaltyxpert.com/



