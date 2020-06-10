Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville and St. Augustine Names New Director of Operations

Press Releases Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville Press Release

Ryan Brunette has taken over the leadership role.

Freedom Boat Club is the largest membership-based boating club in the world. It is an alternative to boat ownership delivering hassle-free boating since 1989. Freedom Boat Club provides unlimited access at three local locations, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville, Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine, as well as reciprocal access to more than 225 locations across the U.S., Canada and France. Members can enjoy the fun of boating without the stress through a variety of membership options. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com. Jacksonville, FL, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville and St. Augustine has named Ryan Brunette as its new director of operations. Brunette, who has years of experience in the marine industry, will directly oversee the day to day operations of the franchise locations in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine. His duties will include the hiring and training of new crew members, scheduling of dock staff and he will work as the liaison between the dock and maintenance crew. He will schedule the maintenance of the club’s fleets and work directly with members on the reservation system, club processes and billing.Brunette was born and raised in Greene, Maine where his family owned a boat and spent plenty of time on the water. His family moved to St. Augustine in 2004 where he attended Pedro Menendez High School and started working part-time at Camachee Cove Marina. He earned a degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida in 2010. Brunette continued to work part-time at the marina through college and after graduation, he took a full-time position at Camachee Cove as the assistant dockmaster. He was promoted to dockmaster in 2014.Brunette said he has always considered Freedom Boat Club an amazing company and was excited to join the team when the opportunity was presented to him. Brunette was recently awarded a Certified Marine Operator Certification from the Association of Marine Industries.Brunette lives in St. Augustine with his wife and two young daughters. In their spare time, you can find the family on the water, at the beach or any of the local springs.About Freedom Boat ClubFreedom Boat Club is the largest membership-based boating club in the world. It is an alternative to boat ownership delivering hassle-free boating since 1989. Freedom Boat Club provides unlimited access at three local locations, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville, Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine, as well as reciprocal access to more than 225 locations across the U.S., Canada and France. Members can enjoy the fun of boating without the stress through a variety of membership options. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com. Contact Information Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville

