Adam Hallet, Co-Founder of Maion Business Solutions, Discusses the Risks of a Global Supply Chain and Why U.S. Companies Should Repatriate Manufacturing

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a huge risk of global supply chains. The pandemic resulted in immediate, unanticipated business disruptions, with catastrophic effects in every industry around the world. Adam Hallet, a Business Transformation Expert and Co-Founder of Maion Business Solutions, has expertise in the area of repatriation and discusses the multiple risks of overseas supply chains and the many reasons U.S. companies should repatriate.

Crestview, FL, June 11, 2020



There are multiple other risks of having a supply chain outside of the U.S.:

· Unstable foreign governments and political environments

· Lagging technology and innovations

· Nonexistent intellectual property rights

· Cost, time, and uncertainty when moving goods across borders and seas

· Having to order large amounts in advance, based on best guess of upcoming demand, and then store them

· Quality of goods produced elsewhere: there is no way to check quality until goods are delivered, and if they don’t meet standards, it is difficult and time-consuming to get credits processed and replacements delivered.

· Consumer preference for “Made in USA” goods and the increase in “no offshore” clauses in domestic service contracts and plan documents; if operations are overseas, companies lose out on that business.



“This is an unprecedented opportunity for U.S. companies to assess overall organizational risk if they have a global supply chain—and take steps to mitigate risk, increase efficiency, save money, and help the U.S. and Americans recover,” said Maion Business Solutions Co-Founder Adam Hallet. “Now is the time for domestic companies to repatriate manufacturing. Not only is it best for their business, it will also boost the American economy at a crucial time and add much-needed jobs for U.S. workers. Maion Business Solutions has assembled an experienced team of repatriation experts to help companies bring operations home and transform their supply chain to be competitive now and for the foreseeable future. We can guide companies through the process of repatriating and improving efficiency at every step, resulting in lower taxes and reduced organizational costs, less material movement and decreased inventory turn times, less inventory, less waste and rework, better quality control, higher skilled workers with increased longevity, improved workplace safety, a better standard of living for employees, and increased customer satisfaction.”



Hallet is a business transformation expert who has more than 20 years of quality, business transformation, and business performance improvement leadership in both financial services and manufacturing. He has experience across several industries, including financial services and healthcare. While at ING Retirement Services, Hallet was a Vice President and Master Black Belt responsible for the deployment of Lean Six Sigma, built continuous improvement team from zero employees to over 40 professionals and delivered over $100M in benefits over five years (5 times their cost). Prior to his work at ING, Hallet realized nearly $25M in organizational savings in only 2 years at the Hartford Insurance Company. He was the recipient of The Hartford’s Chairman Award in 2012 for his team’s transformational work.



Maion Business Solutions offers a variety of services which can be customized, including supply chain current state analysis; current risks and gaps identification; financial assessment current vs. future; recommendations for future supply chain; comprehensive repatriation assessment, highlighting current risks, gaps, and recommendations for future state; assisting in or leading repatriation transition process; incremental supply chain improvements; supply chain transformation utilizing Lean Design with a dedicated team; leading and implementing full-scale repatriation; end-to-end supply chain assessment and transformational redesign; and management system implementations to ensure sustainability. For more information about Maion Business Solutions, visit www.maion.co.

Adam Hallet

(860) 308-4308



https://maion.co/



