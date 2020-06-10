The Live in Boldness Blog Officially Launched

Press Releases Live in Boldness Press Release

Houston-Raised Sisters Create Lifestyle Blog and Brand.

The Live in Boldness blog releases new blogs twice a week, on Monday and Friday. Houston, TX, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The much-anticipated launch of liveinboldness.com occurred on June 1, 2020 at 10 am by founders and Houston natives, Kayla and Kelsey Hodges.The sisters started working on the business in July 2019 with the idea to provide a source of information and encouragement for like-minded individuals. The blog went online Monday morning and a total of 167 users visited and engaged with the site’s content.The blog consists of three main categories - Mind & Body, Bold in Business, and Healthy Smoothie Recipes. They focus on topics like mental and emotional health, career advice, financial intelligence, and what you didn’t learn in school. There is also a section with healthy recipes for different types of smoothies.The Live in Boldness blog releases new blogs twice a week, on Monday and Friday. Contact Information Live in Boldness

Kelsey Hodges

(832) 317-6571‬



https://liveinboldness.com



