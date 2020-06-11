The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2020 Landscape: Going Beyond the Horizon

New York, NY, June 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2020 Landscape: Going Beyond the Horizon. This event is scheduled on June 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.
Event Synopsis:
Over the past years, anti-money laundering due diligence and compliance has continuously intensified and remained to be among the ever-evolving challenges for businesses. Furthermore, the rapid developments brought by financial technologies have opened cyber and insider threat vulnerabilities, adding up to the risks that regulators and financial institutions need to address.
With this, it is anticipated that heightened scrutiny will continue to be the focus in the coming days. It is, therefore, of utmost importance that financial institutions are attentive to regulatory updates as well as effective AML programs that will best protect their companies.
In this Live Webcast, seasoned anti-money laundering lawyers Ian M. Comisky (Fox Rothschild LLP) and Dennis Miralis (Nyman Gibson Miralis) will help financial institutions and their counsel understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the recent developments and noteworthy issues surrounding AML due diligence and compliance in the 2020 landscape. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing an effective program to address emerging challenges.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· Anti-Money Laundering (AML) – Recent Compliance Trends and Developments
· Regulatory and Legislative Updates
· Notable Enforcement Actions
· Risks and Pitfalls
· Best Compliance Practices
· What Lies Ahead for 2020
Speakers:
Ian M. Comisky
Partner
Fox Rothschild LLP
Dennis Miralis
Partner
Nyman Gibson Miralis
