The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2020 Landscape: Going Beyond the Horizon

New York, NY, June 11, 2020



Event Synopsis:



Over the past years, anti-money laundering due diligence and compliance has continuously intensified and remained to be among the ever-evolving challenges for businesses. Furthermore, the rapid developments brought by financial technologies have opened cyber and insider threat vulnerabilities, adding up to the risks that regulators and financial institutions need to address.



With this, it is anticipated that heightened scrutiny will continue to be the focus in the coming days. It is, therefore, of utmost importance that financial institutions are attentive to regulatory updates as well as effective AML programs that will best protect their companies.



In this Live Webcast, seasoned anti-money laundering lawyers Ian M. Comisky (Fox Rothschild LLP) and Dennis Miralis (Nyman Gibson Miralis) will help financial institutions and their counsel understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the recent developments and noteworthy issues surrounding AML due diligence and compliance in the 2020 landscape. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing an effective program to address emerging challenges.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



· Anti-Money Laundering (AML) – Recent Compliance Trends and Developments

· Regulatory and Legislative Updates

· Notable Enforcement Actions

· Risks and Pitfalls

· Best Compliance Practices

· What Lies Ahead for 2020



Speakers:



Ian M. Comisky

Partner

Fox Rothschild LLP



Dennis Miralis

Partner

Nyman Gibson Miralis



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



